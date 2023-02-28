10 of the Best Birkenstocks for Back Pain and Achy Feet

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to comfortable shoes, especially in the spring and summer, there is no skipping over Birkenstocks. These shoes never go out of style, and they continue to be a top choice for easing back pain and achy feet!

You can see 10 of our favorite pairs of Birkenstock shoes below that will have you feeling like you’re floating. Shop sandals, clogs, sneakers and more!

Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Waterproof Slide Sandal

A colorful pick that’s perfect for vacations!

Starting at $50.00 See it!

Birkenstock Mayari Sandal

A little feminine twist on the classic style!

Starting at $68.00 See it!

Birkenstock Boston Clog

Basically slippers you can wear outside!

$140.00 See it!

Birkenstock Bend Sneaker

Superior support and comfort for everyday life!

Starting at $120.00 See it!

Birkenstock Arizona Wool Felt Sandal

Like walking on clouds!

Starting at $70.00 See it!

Birkenstock Ebba Boot

Looking to dress up without sacrificing your comfort? Look no further!

$200.00 See it!

Birkenstock Oswego Slip-On Sneaker

Slip them on and experience their shock-absorbing comfort!

$145.00 See it!

Birkenstock Celina II Flat

Did you even know Birkenstock made sleek shoes like this?

Starting at $85.00 See it!

Birkenstock Florida Sandal

Strappy and supportive!

$145.00 See it!

Birkenstock Kalahari Sandal

For our outdoorsy shoppers!

$145.00 See it!

