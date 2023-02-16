17 Best Joggers for Winter-to-Spring Transitional Weather

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Joggers are definitely our go-to pants for the start of spring. Other than the denim we wear year-round, joggers are ideal because they give Us full-length coverage as we transition from the winter to a new, warmer season — but they’re also light and breathable. These types of pants pair perfectly with start-of-spring weather!

Best of all, you can find a jogger style for virtually every type of occasion. Whether you’re working out, lounging around, having a chill day or getting dressed up for a night out, we found a fabulous pair of joggers you can rock. Check out our absolute favorite picks below!

Athletic Joggers

1. The material these Libin joggers are made from is super lightweight and extra stretchy, but incredibly breathable for working out outside — starting at $26 on Amazon!

2. These vuori joggers have a more fitted look which makes them great for so any different types of workouts, and they’re not as skintight as leggings — $98 at Nordstrom!

3. We adore the shape of these FP Movement joggers. It’s truly unlike anything we’ve ever seen before — $90 at Nordstrom!

4. For anyone who loves to run at night, these reflective joggers from On are an absolute must-have — $170 at Nordstrom!

Lounge Joggers

5. These basic and sleek fleece Nike joggers are excellent to throw on after a workout or for running errands — starting at $65 at Nordstrom!

6. On our days off, you can catch Us living in these lightweight, slim-fit joggers from Zella — $69 at Nordstrom!

7. Reviewers say these super basic joggers from FULLSOFT are an incredible value — $17 on Amazon!

8. If you want to create a splash with your jogger style, check out these color-blocked track pants from Topshop — $68 at Nordstrom!

Casual Joggers

9. These classic woven stretch joggers from Bella Dahl are such a solid staple, and they come in a handful of stunning shades — $136 at Nordstrom!

10. We love the street style aesthetic of these Open Edit joggers thanks to the nylon material they’re made from — $65 at Nordstrom!

11. Cargo pants are having a moment right now, and these joggers from PAIGE nail that vibe — $225 at Nordstrom!

12. You would think these rag & bone joggers were made from denim, but they’re actually french terry with a convincing photorealistic jean print — $225 at Nordstrom!

Dressy Joggers

13. When casual joggers are made from faux leather like this SPANX pair, they can easily be dressed up for a night out — $168 at Nordstrom!

14. Not only are these Naked Wardrobe joggers made from faux leather, they’re also croc-embossed for a gorgeous texture — starting at $78 at Nordstrom!

15. Velvet is another sneaky way to wear a pair of jeggings like this Conceited style for more special occasions — starting at $21 on Amazon!

16. Reviewers say these Grace Karin jogger-style pants with bow accents are some of the best and most flattering bottoms they own — starting at $19 on Amazon!

17. Joggers made of satin? Hard to believe, but these Allegra K pants are absolutely perfect — $40 at Amazon!

