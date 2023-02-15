7 High-Top Sneakers That Might Even Be Comfier Than Chuck Taylors

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

High-top sneakers are the new high heels! You heard it here first. All gain, no pain. Just how we like it! In the past few years, sneakers have surpassed sandals as the ultimate day-to-night shoe. You can even get away with rocking kicks to the club now! Miley Cyrus would be so proud (“Party in the USA” will always be our jam).

High-tops literally elevate your ensemble with a heightened silhouette. They’re just effortlessly cool! And while the Chuck Taylor All-Stars are one of the classic high-top styles, there are versions out there that give these running shoes a run for their money. We rounded up seven alternatives from Zappos that are quite possibly comfier than Converses. Say hi to these high-tops below!

Reebok Lifestyle Club C Form High-Top

Crisp and clean, these Reebok high-tops take the classics to the next level. The light grey side stripes make these white kicks pop.

$90.00 See It!

Keds Kickstart Hi Canvas

Available in black and light pink, these canvas sneakers are perfect for Keds fans. The rubber outsole and foam footbed provide traction and comfort.

$65.00 See It!

Vans Centry WC

Color Us obsessed with these one-of-a-kind Vans! The light blue lug sole and the rainbow pastel laces give these sneakers some serious drip.

$90.00 See It!

Champion Drome Hi

Just call Us Sporty Spice! These Champion shoes feature a padded color, signature branding and a red-and-blue splotchy design on the sole. Just the right amount of edge to add some spice to your sneaker game!

$75.00 See It!

Gola Coaster Hi

Allow Us to introduce you to Gola, an English footwear company that specializes in vegan sneakers. Shoppers say that these high-tops are super comfy and don’t need to be broken in!

$75.00 See It!

Superga 2946 College

Supergas are a sneaker staple, and this retro-inspired high-top pair is just as stylish as the signature low-tops. These are probably the closest Chuck Taylor-lookalikes on this list!

Was $79 On Sale: $64 You Save 19% See It!

Dr. Scholl’s For Now Hi

Known for comfort, Dr. Scholl’s delivers again with these platform high-top sneakers. “Most comfortable sneaker ever!” one shopper gushed. “And they look cute too!”

Was $110 On Sale: $81 You Save 26% See It!

