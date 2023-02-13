15 Nordstrom Spring Staples to Stock Up on Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It may seem a bit early to start shopping for spring, but you don’t want to end up scrambling to find styles to suit the warmer weather at the last minute! We’re already at the start of the transitional period, and in the blink of the eye, flowers will be starting to bloom!

Being prepared is key, and sophisticated staples are an easy way to upgrade your rotation. If you need a new go-to shoe or want to refresh your denim lineup, check out our top picks from Nordstrom below!

1.STATE Pintuck V-Neck Camisole

Layering pieces like this slinky cami are not only essential, they’re incredibly versatile!

$59.00 See it!

Madewell Brushed Rib Square Neck Camisole

This little cami is another go-to basic which you can use on repeat during the spring — plus you can complete the look by picking up the matching cropped cardi!

$40.00 See it!

Nordstrom Classic Poplin Shirt

A crisp white button-down is a must for all seasons, but we’re always particularly excited to break them out during the spring!

$59.00 See it!

VERO MODA Lea V-Neck Cardigan

This cardigan looks just as beautiful on its own as a top as it does layered over tanks or tees!

$49.00 See it!

Treasure & Bond One-Shoulder Thermal Knit Sweater

Spring days can still get chilly, especially at the start of the season — which is the ideal time for cozy-yet-lightweight sweaters!

$59.00 See it!

Chelsea28 Square Neck Long Sleeve Linen Blend Romper

We can’t wait to slip into a new romper like this one, even if we need to throw on a jacket over it for extra warmth!

$79.00 See it!

Free People Golden Hour Smocked Bodice Cotton Maxi Dress

After a long winter of sticking to pants and leggings, springtime dresses like this flowy boho style are calling our name!

$168.00 See it!

Court & Rowe Long Sleeve Stripe Midi Shirtdress

This striped shirtdress can even trickle into the summer season too!

$129.00 See it!

Wit & Wisdom ‘Ab’Solution High Waist Flare Jean

The slits on the hem of these slimming jeans are absolutely adorable — so flattering!

$98.00 See it!

Kut from the Kloth Meg High Waist Wide Leg Trouser Jeans

Exaggerated, wide-leg denim styles are already having a moment, and this trend will surely continue this spring and beyond!

$104.00 See it!

Open Edit Wide Leg Work Pants

You can rock these pants to any destination, whether you’re going for a casual or an upscale look!

$69.00 See it!

Vince Camuto Check Cotton Tweed Longline Blazer

Tweed is a material which effortlessly embodies the spring — and this sleek blazers nail the aesthetic!

$199.00 See it!

COACH Luna Soft Pebble Leather Shoulder Bag

Circular-style purses are trending, especially half-moon shaped beauties like this leather version!

$295.00 See it!

Converse Chuck Taylor® All Star® Lift High Top Platform Sneaker

We can’t wait until it’s warm enough to start wearing Converse again, and the platform version is a major upgrade!

$75.00 See it!

27 EDIT Naturalizer Jaselle Platform High Heel Sandal

Shoppers say these squared-toe sandals are “beyond comfortable” thanks to the thick platform sole!

$145.00 See it!

Want more to shop? Check out all of the newest women’s spring arrivals at Nordstrom here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!