Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Over the years, your hair can show signs of damage — especially if you heavily bleach and color your tresses. Also, with pollution and other toxic elements, your hair can become dull and brittle. But don’t worry, we’re here to help you find your new hair care product to get your hair in shape. Kyle Richards, known for starring in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has shiny and pretty hair — and we found her favorite hair repair treatment for $30 at Amazon!

Related: 11 Best Hair Oils for Dry Hair in 2024 Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Learn more! If you’re struggling with parched strands and can’t seem to give them the moisture they so desperately need, we recommend adding an oil to your routine. But exactly how do you know which hair […]

In an interview with E! News, Richards said this product repaired her damaged tresses. “I highlighted my hair and it got really damaged,” Richards told the publication. “People started telling me to use Olaplex. I had never heard of that because I never had damaged hair, to be honest. This is everybody’s best kept secret. It’s amazing. I use it all the time. This is such an incredible product for repairing damaged hair. It’s an incredible product.”

You should add the Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment to your hair care routine, because it will help you nurse your hair back to health. It features a blend of ingredients that strive to reduce breakage and split ends and prevent future damage.

Get the Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of March 2, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use this hair repair treatment, you don’t have to start with shampoo or cleaning your hair — but if you have visible products in your hair, it would be best to wash it. First, wet your hair and apply it from the roots to the tips of your hair. Then, leave it on for about ten minutes for efficiency, then rinse it out. Overall, this treatment works well on its own or as a part of your hair care regimen.

In regards to this nourishing hair repair treatment, one Amazon reviewer gushed, “It did what it is supposed to do. Mind you, my hair has been through the absolute RINGER. My hair feels so soft and durable after using this product.”

Another Amazon shopper noted, “I couldn’t find a product that would repair years of damage from coloring till I used this. I got so many compliments on how good my hair looked.”

So, if you need a way to repair your hair and get it back to its pretty state, this Kyle Richards-approved hair treatment could do the trick!

See it: Get the Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of March 2, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Olaplex here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: The Best Hair Oils for Frizzy Hair in 2024 Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD While the thought of hair oil may bring about images of greasy manes, we’re here to tell you that a bit of oil in your hair care routine can be […]