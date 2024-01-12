Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Nothing says “travel” more like a full-blown lounge outfit. Athleisure is the ideal airplane attire to stay cozy while you enjoy peanuts and pretzels, hopefully heading to a fun destination. While deciding exactly which athleisure pieces to wear, don’t forget to layer. Layering is key for a comfortable and pleasant trip — because if you know, you know. Nothing is worse than being wrapped in a thick sweater and jeans on a hot airplane with no way to cool down.

Well, the only thing that may be worse is wearing a tank top on a freezing cold flight with nothing to keep you warm. Either way, the message is clear: Always layer your clothes while traveling! But, of course, it’s equally important to layer with the proper garments. If you’ve seen what seems like two million people at the airport wearing a hoodie like this over tanks and tees, it’s for a reason!

Get the Trendy Queen Oversized Hoodie Sweatshirt for $37 (originally $53) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

This hoodie is buttery-soft, not too heavy or too light and extra stretchy. It’s made from a breathable blend of cotton and polyester designed to keep you toasty, even when the pilot decides to overdo the air conditioning situation. You’ll be so comfortable, you may forget you’re flying — heck, you might actually get some good-quality sleep while you cruise above the clouds! The oversized style is just icing on the cake, because as we know, giant garments are totally trendy right now (and we’re absolutely not complaining!).

The hoodie comes in 26 different colors (yes, you read that number correctly), each decked out with a front pocket, hood, semi-cuffed sleeves and a fleece interior. These features make it as functional as it is charming! Your passport, wallet and phone will be close to you at all times when stored in the front pocket.

And let’s be real: hoodies definitely aren’t just for the airport. If you’re anything like Us, a nice hoodie is a regular part of your wardrobe rotation. Yes, this sweatshirt can be worn on the plane, but also out to coffee, running errands, around the house, to the gym and anywhere else you want to dress comfy, cute and practical at the same time.

“This is by far the softest and comfiest hoodie I’ve ever had,” one reviewer noted, “And it’s oddly flattering, which I feel like is kinda rare for an oversized hoodie. But it’s the perfect level of oversized. I got the nude tan ish color and the quality is so awesome.”

We adore the sporty look of this hoodie teamed with leggings, joggers or sweatpants, a tank top and sneakers. For a touch of elegance, try adding some gold jewelry to your ‘fit! The sky’s the limit — no pun intended — when it comes to styling this oversized garment. (Okay, pun was definitely intended!)

