15 Best Anti-Theft Travel Bags for Women To Wear on Vacation

The last thing anyone wants to deal with on a vacation getaway is theft, which is unfortunately a common occurrence in many popular travel destinations. That’s why you need the right bag to lessen your odds of having a prized possession taken from you!

Bags that work for anti-theft purposes have a few common features. Let’s start with the general design of the accessory, which should enable you to keep your items as close to you as possible. Also, look for purses that don’t zip from the back to minimize any sneaky pickpocketing while you’re not paying attention. And if you want even further protection, invest in bags with RFID blocking, which can help prevent you from being electronically stripped of your ID or credit card info. If you haven’t secured your travel bag yet, you don’t have to look far — because we’ve already found all of the best styles ready for you to shop below. Happy traveling (and don’t forget your passport)!

AslabCrew 2-Way Zipper Unisex Belt Bag Pros Toms of color options

Two ways to wear

Super affordable

Streetwear stylish $16.00 See it!

Whale Power Nylon Crossbody Ba Pros Tons of pockets and compartments

Adjustable strap

Roomy

Machine washable $26.00 Get it

UTO Genuine Leather Backpack Purse Pros Fun stud details

Lots of color options

Can be worn two ways

Secret stash pockets $46.00 Get it

GuaziV Backpack Purse Pros Vegan leather

Detachable purse strap

Extra side and front pockets

Color-block design $22.00 Get it

Travelon Origin-Sustainable Anti-Theft-Slim Bag Pros Super slim profile

Detachable and adjustable strap

5-Point anti-theft security system

Organization pockets in the interior $39.00 Get it

Montana West Anti Theft Mini Backpack Purse Pros Back zip security pockets

Extra exterior pocket

Thin adjustable straps

Sleek appearance $27.00 Get it

IEVEY Anti-Theft Leather Bag Pros Super small and compact

RFID blocking

Clear touch screen back for smartphones

Expandable main pockets $20.00 Get it

GEARONIC Small Crossbody Bag Pros Super affordable

Clear touch screen back for smartphones

Tons of fun color options

Interior card slots $12.00 Get it

Baggallini Pocket Crossbody Travel Bag Pros RFID protection

Tons of color and print options

Comes with wristlet

Organizational interior $49.00 Get it

Travelon Addison-Anti-Theft-Convertible Crossbody Bag Pros Organizational interior slip pockets

Crossbody and belt bag wearability

Back zip pocket

5-Point anti-theft security system $44.00 Get it

HERO Neck Wallet Pros RFID blocking

Multiple zip pockets

Super lightweight

Waterproof $17.00 Get it

G4Free Sling Bag Pros RFID blocking

Comfortable padded strap

Extra roomy

Tons of fun color options

$20.00 Get it

CLUCI Backpack Pros Back zip main compartment

Roomy size

Durable thick straps

Plenty of color options $40.00 Get it

Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Mini Shoulder Bag Pros Very simple minimalist design

Adjustable strap

Slim profile

Amazon's top choice

RFID blocking $36.00 Get it

INICAT Small Crossbody Sling Bag Pros Fun and convenient design

Multiple compartments

Interior card slots

Comfortable wear $27.00 Get it

