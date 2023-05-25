15 Best Anti-Theft Travel Bags for Women To Wear on Vacation

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The last thing anyone wants to deal with on a vacation getaway is theft, which is unfortunately a common occurrence in many popular travel destinations. That’s why you need the right bag to lessen your odds of having a prized possession taken from you!
Bags that work for anti-theft purposes have a few common features. Let’s start with the general design of the accessory, which should enable you to keep your items as close to you as possible. Also, look for purses that don’t zip from the back to minimize any sneaky pickpocketing while you’re not paying attention. And if you want even further protection, invest in bags with RFID blocking, which can help prevent you from being electronically stripped of your ID or credit card info. If you haven’t secured your travel bag yet, you don’t have to look far — because we’ve already found all of the best styles ready for you to shop below. Happy traveling (and don’t forget your passport)!
AslabCrew 2-Way Zipper Unisex Belt Bag
Pros
- Toms of color options
- Two ways to wear
- Super affordable
- Streetwear stylish
Whale Power Nylon Crossbody Ba
Pros
- Tons of pockets and compartments
- Adjustable strap
- Roomy
- Machine washable
UTO Genuine Leather Backpack Purse
Pros
- Fun stud details
- Lots of color options
- Can be worn two ways
- Secret stash pockets
GuaziV Backpack Purse
Pros
- Vegan leather
- Detachable purse strap
- Extra side and front pockets
- Color-block design
Travelon Origin-Sustainable Anti-Theft-Slim Bag
Pros
- Super slim profile
- Detachable and adjustable strap
- 5-Point anti-theft security system
- Organization pockets in the interior
Montana West Anti Theft Mini Backpack Purse
Pros
- Back zip security pockets
- Extra exterior pocket
- Thin adjustable straps
- Sleek appearance
IEVEY Anti-Theft Leather Bag
Pros
- Super small and compact
- RFID blocking
- Clear touch screen back for smartphones
- Expandable main pockets
GEARONIC Small Crossbody Bag
Pros
- Super affordable
- Clear touch screen back for smartphones
- Tons of fun color options
- Interior card slots
Baggallini Pocket Crossbody Travel Bag
Pros
- RFID protection
- Tons of color and print options
- Comes with wristlet
- Organizational interior
Travelon Addison-Anti-Theft-Convertible Crossbody Bag
Pros
- Organizational interior slip pockets
- Crossbody and belt bag wearability
- Back zip pocket
- 5-Point anti-theft security system
HERO Neck Wallet
Pros
- RFID blocking
- Multiple zip pockets
- Super lightweight
- Waterproof
G4Free Sling Bag
Pros
- RFID blocking
- Comfortable padded strap
- Extra roomy
- Tons of fun color options
CLUCI Backpack
Pros
- Back zip main compartment
- Roomy size
- Durable thick straps
- Plenty of color options
Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Mini Shoulder Bag
Pros
- Very simple minimalist design
- Adjustable strap
- Slim profile
- Amazon's top choice
- RFID blocking
INICAT Small Crossbody Sling Bag
Pros
- Fun and convenient design
- Multiple compartments
- Interior card slots
- Comfortable wear
Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:
Check out more of our picks and deals here!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!