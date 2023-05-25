Cancel OK
15 Best Anti-Theft Travel Bags for Women To Wear on Vacation

Amazon-Travel-Bags
Amazon

The last thing anyone wants to deal with on a vacation getaway is theft, which is unfortunately a common occurrence in many popular travel destinations. That’s why you need the right bag to lessen your odds of having a prized possession taken from you!

Bags that work for anti-theft purposes have a few common features. Let’s start with the general design of the accessory, which should enable you to keep your items as close to you as possible. Also, look for purses that don’t zip from the back to minimize any sneaky pickpocketing while you’re not paying attention. And if you want even further protection, invest in bags with RFID blocking, which can help prevent you from being electronically stripped of your ID or credit card info. If you haven’t secured your travel bag yet, you don’t have to look far — because we’ve already found all of the best styles ready for you to shop below. Happy traveling (and don’t forget your passport)!

AslabCrew 2-Way Zipper Unisex Belt Bag

AslabCrew 2-Way Zipper Unisex Belt Bag with Adjustable Strap Fanny Packs Mini Waist Pouch for Outdoor Hiking Running Travel, Dark Sage
ASLABCREW

Pros

  • Toms of color options
  • Two ways to wear
  • Super affordable
  • Streetwear stylish
$16.00
See it!

Whale Power Nylon Crossbody Ba

Whale Power Nylon Crossbody Bags for Women Anti Theft Waterproof Travel Shoulder Small Purse Handbag Khaki
Whale Power

Pros

  • Tons of pockets and compartments
  • Adjustable strap
  • Roomy
  • Machine washable
$26.00
Get it

UTO Genuine Leather Backpack Purse

UTO Genuine Leather Backpack Purse for Women Anti-Theft Ladies Rivet Studded Fashion Convertible Travel Shoulder Bag
UTO

Pros

  • Fun stud details
  • Lots of color options
  • Can be worn two ways
  • Secret stash pockets
$46.00
Get it

GuaziV Backpack Purse

GuaziV Backpack Purse for Women Nylon Anti-theft Waterproof Fashion Bag Lightweight School Shoulder Bags
GuaziV

Pros

  • Vegan leather
  • Detachable purse strap
  • Extra side and front pockets
  • Color-block design
$22.00
Get it

Travelon Origin-Sustainable Anti-Theft-Slim Bag

Travelon Origin-Sustainable Anti-Theft-Slim Bag, Driftwood
Travelon

Pros

  • Super slim profile
  • Detachable and adjustable strap
  • 5-Point anti-theft security system
  • Organization pockets in the interior
$39.00
Get it

Montana West Anti Theft Mini Backpack Purse

Montana West Anti Theft Mini Backpack Purse for Women Backpack for Ladies with Secured Zipper & Tassel, MWC-104BK
Montana West

Pros

  • Back zip security pockets
  • Extra exterior pocket
  • Thin adjustable straps
  • Sleek appearance
$27.00
Get it

IEVEY Anti-Theft Leather Bag

Small Crossbody Bags Purses,Anti-theft Leather Bag,Touch Screen Cell Phone Purse,Wallet Travel Purse,Shoulder Bag (Grey)
IEVEY

Pros

  • Super small and compact
  • RFID blocking
  • Clear touch screen back for smartphones
  • Expandable main pockets
$20.00
Get it

GEARONIC Small Crossbody Bag

Small Crossbody Bags for Women, Small Cell Phone Purse, Handbags Wallet with Credit Card Slots, Leather Phone Wallet with Strap, Phone Purse Crossbody for Women with Transparent Window-Coffee
GEARONIC

Pros

  • Super affordable
  • Clear touch screen back for smartphones
  • Tons of fun color options
  • Interior card slots
$12.00
Get it

Baggallini Pocket Crossbody Travel Bag

Baggallini womens Pocket With Rfid Crossbody Bags, Black/Sand, One Size US
Baggallini

Pros

  • RFID protection
  • Tons of color and print options
  • Comes with wristlet
  • Organizational interior
$49.00
Get it

Travelon Addison-Anti-Theft-Convertible Crossbody Bag

Travelon Addison-Anti-Theft-Convertible Crossbody/Belt Bag-Midnight Floral, One Size
Travelon

Pros

  • Organizational interior slip pockets
  • Crossbody and belt bag wearability
  • Back zip pocket
  • 5-Point anti-theft security system
$44.00
Get it

HERO Neck Wallet

HERO Neck Wallet – RFID Blocking Passport Holder – Easy to Conceal Travel Pouch
Hero Travel Supply

Pros

  • RFID blocking
  • Multiple zip pockets
  • Super lightweight
  • Waterproof
$17.00
Get it

G4Free Sling Bag

G4Free Sling Bag RFID Blocking Sling Backpack Crossbody Chest Bag Daypack for Hiking Travel(Black)
G4Free

Pros

  • RFID blocking
  • Comfortable padded strap
  • Extra roomy
  • Tons of fun color options
$20.00
Get it

CLUCI Backpack

CLUCI Backpacks Purse for Women Leather Fashion Large Anti-theft Travel Bag Ladies Shoulder Bags Gray
CLUCI

Pros

  • Back zip main compartment
  • Roomy size
  • Durable thick straps
  • Plenty of color options
$40.00
Get it

Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Mini Shoulder Bag

Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Mini Shoulder Bag, Black, One Size, 8.5 x 8.5 x 2
Travelon

Pros

  • Very simple minimalist design
  • Adjustable strap
  • Slim profile
  • Amazon's top choice
  • RFID blocking
$36.00
Get it

INICAT Small Crossbody Sling Bag

INICAT Small Crossbody Sling Bags for Women Vegan Leather Cell Phone Purse Fanny Packs for Women Men (White)
INICAT

Pros

  • Fun and convenient design
  • Multiple compartments
  • Interior card slots
  • Comfortable wear
$27.00
Get it

