15 Best One-Piece Bathing Suits to Flatter Larger Busts

Finding a bathing suit that fits is already a challenge, but finding a one-piece bathing suit that fits bigger busts is an even taller task. Searching for a swimsuit that adequately supports larger cup sizes is like searching for water in the desert — difficult but not impossible. But rather than force you to embark on this expedition alone, we’ve gone ahead and done most of the hard work for you.
We tracked down the best one-piece bathing suits that flatter larger chests. These swimsuits all provide coverage, support and crucial comfort. Some are slightly more modest, while others are sultry and seductive. The choice is yours! Other bonuses include tummy control, shaping contour and color variety. And we made sure to rely on reviews from shoppers with bigger busts to ensure that all of these swimsuits pass the chest test.
Keep scrolling to shop the 15 best one-piece bathing suits for larger busts!
Best One-Piece Bathing Suits for Larger Busts
1. Best Vintage Bathing Suit: Tempt Me Ruched One-Piece
- Sizes XX-Small to 22 Plus
- 42 color options
- Tummy control ruching
Pros:
- Flattering
- High-cut full coverage
- Tummy control
Cons:
- Some say the suit runs small
- Bottom might not fit as well as the top
Reviewers rave that this retro-inspired one-piece is great for larger busts! “I struggle finding suits that fit on top, being a DDD cup size,” one shopper said. “However, this suit fit great! I found it comfy and flattering.”
2. Bestselling Bathing Suit: B2Prity Front-Cross One-Piece
- Sizes XS to 22 Plus
- 42 color options
- Bust design provides more support for larger cup sizes
Pros:
- Very flattering
- Wide range of sizes
- Stretchy fabric in a Spandex blend
Cons:
- No tummy control
- Very cheeky in the back
The no. 1 bestseller in women’s athletic one-piece swimsuits, this style delivers extra support for larger busts. And with a wide range of colors and sizes available, there’s something for everyone!
3. Best Basic Bathing Suit: La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece
- Smoothing waist shirring
- High-cut sides
- Size colors in sizes 2 to 16
Pros:
- Tummy control
- Removable soft cups
- Flattering
Cons:
- No undewrire or molded cups
- Simple design
If you’re looking for an easy everyday swimsuit, this one-piece from Nordstrom is a minimalistic must-have. One shopper with a 32F cup size reported, “Quite surprisingly this suit was both flattering and supportive. Even without an underwire of molded cups it kept everything in place.”
4. Best Kardashian-Approved Bathing Suit: Skims Scoop Neck One-Piece
- Sizes XXS to 4X
- Five neutral shades and four bright colors
- Scoop neck front and low back
Pros:
- Snatches your shape
- Enhances curves
- Buttery soft fabric
Cons:
- Not the most chest support
- Revealing, not very modest
Kim Kardashian’s Skims just dropped a new Swim collection, an extension of the brand’s cult-favorite shapewear styles. Customers are loving this one-piece swimsuit! “The way this bathing suit snatched my waist I immediately ordered it in another color!!!” one shopper shrieked. “KIM YOU KNEW WHAT YOU WERE DOIN WITH THIS ONE!!! This brown is dreamy, very sultry & buttery soft! Obsessed!!”
5. Best Crossover Bathing Suit: Miraclesuit Illusionist One-Piece
- Sizes 8 to 16
- “Look 10 pounds lighter in 10 seconds!”
- Gathered overlapping panels and mesh inserts
Pros:
- Smoothing, shaping and slimming
- No uncomfortable wires
- Great swimsuit for postpartum
Cons:
- Slightly see-through
- Thin fabric
This one-piece crossover swimsuit is reportedly a miracle suit! “The perfect swimsuit,” one reviewer declared. “This swimsuit made my stomach flatter and overall was extremely flattering.”
6. Best One-Shoulder Bathing Suit: Hilor Asymmetrical Ruffle One-Piece
- 44 color options
- Front ruching
- Off-the-shoulder swimsuit with ruffle trim
Pros:
- Great support, even for larger busts
- Very comfortable
- Tummy control
Cons:
- Some say the suit runs small
- Arm area may be a little tight
Shoppers are absolutely smitten with this flattering and feminine one-shoulder ruffle swimsuit! “It’s well made and comfortable,” one customer claimed. “The compression for my chest (DD) is good — no slippage. The coverage for the bottom is moderate and comfortable.”
7. Best Tropical Bathing Suit: La Blanca Multi-Strap Cross Back One-Piece
- Criss-cross back straps
- 42 pattern options
- Built-in tummy control
Pros:
- On sale
- Vibrant colors
- Flattering fit
Cons:
- Straps can get twisted
- Some say the suit runs big, while others say it runs small
Vacay vibes! This cross-back one-piece is classy and colorful for your next warm-weather getaway. According to one review, “It held my girls well (36 E), great colors, and HIGH quality. Worth the cost.”
8. Best Chest Support Bathing Suit: Upopby Ruched One-Piece
- Ideal for larger cup sizes
- 25 color options
- Front ruching
Pros:
- On sale
- Tummy control
- Great support
Cons:
- May not fit cup sizes larger than E
- Hand wash only
Shoppers say that this comfy-chic one-piece fits like a glove! “It’s hard to find a one piece that fits my chest and I finally found it,” one reviewer remarked. “I’m a 40DDD.”
9. Best High-Neck Bathing Suit: Cupshe Floral One-Piece
- Scalloped edges
- High-neckline with peephole
- Cross-back with adjustable straps
Pros:
- Silky-smooth and stretchy
- Super comfortable
- Flattering
Cons:
- Not ideal for longer torsos
- Very cheeky
“This bathing suit is absolutely beautiful,” one customer with a 34DD cup size commented. “The top fit perfectly and was super flattering.”
10. Best Plunging Bathing Suit: Tempt Me Hollow-Out One-Piece
- Plunging neckline with padded push-up bra
- 44 color options
- Sheer textured details
Pros:
- Sultry design
- Great for larger busts
- Comes in sizes XX-Small to 24 Plus
Cons:
- One shopper warned, “NOT for the under-endowed ladies”
- Top runs large
Take the plunge with this low-cut As one reviewer with a 32H cup size advised, “This swimsuit, ladies…do it. Perfect support for the girls (and this momma HAS to have support). It comes in at the waist which is a must for any curvy woman so it doesn’t give a boxy look like most one pieces.”
11. Best Shaping Bathing Suit: Spanx Pique Plunge One-Piece
- 360 degrees of shaping
- Sizes XS to 3X
- No-dig leg openings
Pros:
- Stay-put supportive straps with a flattering neckline
- Smoothing fabric that sculpts body
- Removable invisible pads
Cons:
- Pricey
- No reviews
This Spanx shaping one-piece may look like a classic black bathing suit, but it’s anything but basic! Complete with smoothing fabric, stay-put straps and 360 degrees of shaping, this suit will sculpt your figure just like the brand’s signature shapewear.
12. Best Tummy Control Bathing Suit: Haivido V-Neck One-Piece
- Tummy-control lining with ruching
- 20 color options
- Wire-free molded cups
Pros:
- Ultra-flattering
- Slims and smooth tummy and hips
- Very comfortable with coverage
Cons:
- Some say this suit runs small
- Complaints about color
This shopper spelled out all of the perks for Us: “Adjustable straps ✔️ Flattering ✔️ comfortable ✔️ supportive, sewn-in cups ✔️ fully front-lined ✔️ full-coverage bottom ✔️!!!”
13. Best Flirty Bathing Suit: Cupshe V-Neck One-Piece
- Ruched design
- V-neckline with removable cups
- 24 color options
Pros:
- Sultry silhouette
- Comfortable and flattering
- Tummy control
Cons:
- Revealing neckline, so not for every summer setting
- Some say the bottom doesn’t fit quite as well
One shopper shared, “I’m a DD bra size, it held the girls in place and was very comfortable. Didn’t have to worry about any wardrobe malfunctions like with all my other suits.”
14. Best Short-Sleeve Bathing Suit: Cupshe Zipper One-Piece
- Front zipper closure
- Floral print
- Short sleeves with fixed soft cups
Pros:
- Classy
- Good support and coverage
- Can adjust amount of skin exposure with zipper
- Feels expensive
Cons:
- Tight around neck
- Some said the proportions were off
“This swimsuit fits comfortably and supportive!” one customer with a 38F cup size wrote. “The color is very bright and vibrant and the zipper stays in place wherever you pull it up (or down) to. The cups in the front are built in so you would think it would not give much support but it keeps the girls together for big chests.”
15. Best Underwire Bathing Suit: Cupshe x Vanessa Eyelet Plunge One-Piece
- Brand-new swimsuit
- Collab with Vanessa Morgan
- Eyelet floral pattern
Pros:
- Comfortable material
- Flattering fit
- Sexy yet classy
- Good for longer torsos
Cons:
- Stomach area runs a little large
- No reviews yet
Designed in collaboration with Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan, this plunging lilac one-piece is such a flattering staple for swimsuit season! We love how the V-wire frames our chest, and the eyelet fabric is oh-so-soft.
