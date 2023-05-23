Cancel OK
15 Best One-Piece Bathing Suits to Flatter Larger Busts

one-piece swimsuits for larger busts
Shutterstock

Finding a bathing suit that fits is already a challenge, but finding a one-piece bathing suit that fits bigger busts is an even taller task. Searching for a swimsuit that adequately supports larger cup sizes is like searching for water in the desert — difficult but not impossible. But rather than force you to embark on this expedition alone, we’ve gone ahead and done most of the hard work for you.

We tracked down the best one-piece bathing suits that flatter larger chests. These swimsuits all provide coverage, support and crucial comfort. Some are slightly more modest, while others are sultry and seductive. The choice is yours! Other bonuses include tummy control, shaping contour and color variety. And we made sure to rely on reviews from shoppers with bigger busts to ensure that all of these swimsuits pass the chest test.

Keep scrolling to shop the 15 best one-piece bathing suits for larger busts!

Best One-Piece Bathing Suits for Larger Busts

1. Best Vintage Bathing Suit: Tempt Me Ruched One-Piece

vintage swimsuit
Amazon

 

  • Sizes XX-Small to 22 Plus
  • 42 color options
  • Tummy control ruching

Pros:

  • Flattering
  • High-cut full coverage
  • Tummy control

Cons:

  • Some say the suit runs small
  • Bottom might not fit as well as the top

Reviewers rave that this retro-inspired one-piece is great for larger busts! “I struggle finding suits that fit on top, being a DDD cup size,” one shopper said. “However, this suit fit great! I found it comfy and flattering.”

Was $37On Sale: $34You Save 8%
See It!

2. Bestselling Bathing Suit: B2Prity Front-Cross One-Piece

cross-front swimsuit
Amazon
  • Sizes XS to 22 Plus
  • 42 color options
  • Bust design provides more support for larger cup sizes

Pros:

  • Very flattering
  • Wide range of sizes
  • Stretchy fabric in a Spandex blend

Cons:

  • No tummy control
  • Very cheeky in the back

The no. 1 bestseller in women’s athletic one-piece swimsuits, this style delivers extra support for larger busts. And with a wide range of colors and sizes available, there’s something for everyone!

Was $40On Sale: $34You Save 15%
See It!

3. Best Basic Bathing Suit: La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece

Nordstrom
Nordstrom
  • Smoothing waist shirring
  • High-cut sides
  • Size colors in sizes 2 to 16

Pros:

  • Tummy control
  • Removable soft cups
  • Flattering

Cons:

  • No undewrire or molded cups
  • Simple design

If you’re looking for an easy everyday swimsuit, this one-piece from Nordstrom is a minimalistic must-have. One shopper with a 32F cup size reported, “Quite surprisingly this suit was both flattering and supportive. Even without an underwire of molded cups it kept everything in place.”

$83.00
See It!

4. Best Kardashian-Approved Bathing Suit: Skims Scoop Neck One-Piece

Skims one-piece
Skims
  • Sizes XXS to 4X
  • Five neutral shades and four bright colors
  • Scoop neck front and low back

Pros:

  • Snatches your shape
  • Enhances curves
  • Buttery soft fabric

Cons:

  • Not the most chest support
  • Revealing, not very modest

Kim Kardashian’s Skims just dropped a new Swim collection, an extension of the brand’s cult-favorite shapewear styles. Customers are loving this one-piece swimsuit! “The way this bathing suit snatched my waist I immediately ordered it in another color!!!” one shopper shrieked. “KIM YOU KNEW WHAT YOU WERE DOIN WITH THIS ONE!!! This brown is dreamy, very sultry & buttery soft! Obsessed!!”

$88.00
See It!

5. Best Crossover Bathing Suit: Miraclesuit Illusionist One-Piece

Nordstrom
Nordstrom

 

  • Sizes 8 to 16
  • “Look 10 pounds lighter in 10 seconds!”
  • Gathered overlapping panels and mesh inserts

Pros:

  • Smoothing, shaping and slimming
  • No uncomfortable wires
  • Great swimsuit for postpartum

Cons:

  • Slightly see-through
  • Thin fabric

This one-piece crossover swimsuit is reportedly a miracle suit! “The perfect swimsuit,” one reviewer declared. “This swimsuit made my stomach flatter and overall was extremely flattering.”

$172.00
See It!

6. Best One-Shoulder Bathing Suit: Hilor Asymmetrical Ruffle One-Piece

one-shoulder one-piece
Amazon

 

  • 44 color options
  • Front ruching
  • Off-the-shoulder swimsuit with ruffle trim

Pros:

  • Great support, even for larger busts
  • Very comfortable
  • Tummy control

Cons:

  • Some say the suit runs small
  • Arm area may be a little tight 

Shoppers are absolutely smitten with this flattering and feminine one-shoulder ruffle swimsuit! “It’s well made and comfortable,” one customer claimed. “The compression for my chest (DD) is good — no slippage. The coverage for the bottom is moderate and comfortable.”

$38.00
See It!

7. Best Tropical Bathing Suit: La Blanca Multi-Strap Cross Back One-Piece

tropical one-piece
Amazon

 

  • Criss-cross back straps
  • 42 pattern options
  • Built-in tummy control

Pros:

  • On sale
  • Vibrant colors
  • Flattering fit

Cons:

  • Straps can get twisted
  • Some say the suit runs big, while others say it runs small

Vacay vibes! This cross-back one-piece is classy and colorful for your next warm-weather getaway. According to one review, “It held my girls well (36 E), great colors, and HIGH quality. Worth the cost.”

Was $130On Sale: $85You Save 35%
See It!

8. Best Chest Support Bathing Suit: Upopby Ruched One-Piece

Amazon
Amazon
  • Ideal for larger cup sizes
  • 25 color options
  • Front ruching

Pros:

  • On sale
  • Tummy control
  • Great support 

Cons:

  • May not fit cup sizes larger than E
  • Hand wash only

Shoppers say that this comfy-chic one-piece fits like a glove! “It’s hard to find a one piece that fits my chest and I finally found it,” one reviewer remarked. “I’m a 40DDD.”

Was $61On Sale: $34You Save 44%
See It!

9. Best High-Neck Bathing Suit: Cupshe Floral One-Piece

Amazon
Amazon

 

  • Scalloped edges
  • High-neckline with peephole
  • Cross-back with adjustable straps

Pros:

  • Silky-smooth and stretchy
  • Super comfortable
  • Flattering

Cons:

  • Not ideal for longer torsos
  • Very cheeky

“This bathing suit is absolutely beautiful,” one customer with a 34DD cup size commented. “The top fit perfectly and was super flattering.”

$33.00
See It!

10. Best Plunging Bathing Suit: Tempt Me Hollow-Out One-Piece

 

  • Plunging neckline with padded push-up bra
  • 44 color options
  • Sheer textured details

Pros:

  • Sultry design
  • Great for larger busts
  • Comes in sizes XX-Small to 24 Plus

Cons:

  • One shopper warned, “NOT for the under-endowed ladies”
  • Top runs large

Take the plunge with this low-cut As one reviewer with a 32H cup size advised, “This swimsuit, ladies…do it. Perfect support for the girls (and this momma HAS to have support). It comes in at the waist which is a must for any curvy woman so it doesn’t give a boxy look like most one pieces.”

Was $36On Sale: $24You Save 33%
See It!

11. Best Shaping Bathing Suit: Spanx Pique Plunge One-Piece

Spanx swimsuit
Spanx

  • 360 degrees of shaping
  • Sizes XS to 3X
  • No-dig leg openings

Pros:

  • Stay-put supportive straps with a flattering neckline
  • Smoothing fabric that sculpts body
  • Removable invisible pads

Cons:

  • Pricey
  • No reviews

This Spanx shaping one-piece may look like a classic black bathing suit, but it’s anything but basic! Complete with smoothing fabric, stay-put straps and 360 degrees of shaping, this suit will sculpt your figure just like the brand’s signature shapewear.

$188.00
See It!

12. Best Tummy Control Bathing Suit: Haivido V-Neck One-Piece

Spanx
Spanx
  • Tummy-control lining with ruching
  • 20 color options
  • Wire-free molded cups

Pros:

  • Ultra-flattering
  • Slims and smooth tummy and hips
  • Very comfortable with coverage 

Cons:

  • Some say this suit runs small
  • Complaints about color

This shopper spelled out all of the perks for Us: “Adjustable straps ✔️ Flattering ✔️ comfortable ✔️ supportive, sewn-in cups ✔️ fully front-lined ✔️ full-coverage bottom ✔️!!!”

$27.00
See It!

13. Best Flirty Bathing Suit: Cupshe V-Neck One-Piece

Amazon
Amazon

 

  • Ruched design
  • V-neckline with removable cups
  • 24 color options

Pros:

  • Sultry silhouette
  • Comfortable and flattering
  • Tummy control

Cons:

  • Revealing neckline, so not for every summer setting
  • Some say the bottom doesn’t fit quite as well

One shopper shared, “I’m a DD bra size, it held the girls in place and was very comfortable. Didn’t have to worry about any wardrobe malfunctions like with all my other suits.”

Was $40On Sale: $33You Save 18%
See It!

14. Best Short-Sleeve Bathing Suit: Cupshe Zipper One-Piece

short-sleeve swimsuit
Amazon
  • Front zipper closure
  • Floral print
  • Short sleeves with fixed soft cups

Pros:

  • Classy
  • Good support and coverage
  • Can adjust amount of skin exposure with zipper
  • Feels expensive

Cons:

  • Tight around neck
  • Some said the proportions were off

“This swimsuit fits comfortably and supportive!” one customer with a 38F cup size wrote. “The color is very bright and vibrant and the zipper stays in place wherever you pull it up (or down) to. The cups in the front are built in so you would think it would not give much support but it keeps the girls together for big chests.”

Was $40On Sale: $35You Save 13%
See It!

15. Best Underwire Bathing Suit: Cupshe x Vanessa Eyelet Plunge One-Piece

CUPSHE
CUPSHE
  • Brand-new swimsuit
  • Collab with Vanessa Morgan
  • Eyelet floral pattern

Pros:

  • Comfortable material
  • Flattering fit
  • Sexy yet classy
  • Good for longer torsos

Cons:

  • Stomach area runs a little large
  • No reviews yet

Designed in collaboration with Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan, this plunging lilac one-piece is such a flattering staple for swimsuit season! We love how the V-wire frames our chest, and the eyelet fabric is oh-so-soft.

$34.00
See It!

