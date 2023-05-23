15 Best One-Piece Bathing Suits to Flatter Larger Busts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Finding a bathing suit that fits is already a challenge, but finding a one-piece bathing suit that fits bigger busts is an even taller task. Searching for a swimsuit that adequately supports larger cup sizes is like searching for water in the desert — difficult but not impossible. But rather than force you to embark on this expedition alone, we’ve gone ahead and done most of the hard work for you.

We tracked down the best one-piece bathing suits that flatter larger chests. These swimsuits all provide coverage, support and crucial comfort. Some are slightly more modest, while others are sultry and seductive. The choice is yours! Other bonuses include tummy control, shaping contour and color variety. And we made sure to rely on reviews from shoppers with bigger busts to ensure that all of these swimsuits pass the chest test.

Keep scrolling to shop the 15 best one-piece bathing suits for larger busts!

Best One-Piece Bathing Suits for Larger Busts

1. Best Vintage Bathing Suit: Tempt Me Ruched One-Piece

Sizes XX-Small to 22 Plus

42 color options

Tummy control ruching

Pros:

Flattering

High-cut full coverage

Tummy control

Cons:

Some say the suit runs small

Bottom might not fit as well as the top

Reviewers rave that this retro-inspired one-piece is great for larger busts! “I struggle finding suits that fit on top, being a DDD cup size,” one shopper said. “However, this suit fit great! I found it comfy and flattering.”

Was $37 On Sale: $34 You Save 8% See It!

Sizes XS to 22 Plus

42 color options

Bust design provides more support for larger cup sizes

Pros:

Very flattering

Wide range of sizes

Stretchy fabric in a Spandex blend

Cons:

No tummy control

Very cheeky in the back

The no. 1 bestseller in women’s athletic one-piece swimsuits, this style delivers extra support for larger busts. And with a wide range of colors and sizes available, there’s something for everyone!

Was $40 On Sale: $34 You Save 15% See It!

3. Best Basic Bathing Suit: La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece

Smoothing waist shirring

High-cut sides

Size colors in sizes 2 to 16

Pros:

Tummy control

Removable soft cups

Flattering

Cons:

No undewrire or molded cups

Simple design

If you’re looking for an easy everyday swimsuit, this one-piece from Nordstrom is a minimalistic must-have. One shopper with a 32F cup size reported, “Quite surprisingly this suit was both flattering and supportive. Even without an underwire of molded cups it kept everything in place.”

$83.00 See It!

4. Best Kardashian-Approved Bathing Suit: Skims Scoop Neck One-Piece

Sizes XXS to 4X

Five neutral shades and four bright colors

Scoop neck front and low back

Pros:

Snatches your shape

Enhances curves

Buttery soft fabric

Cons:

Not the most chest support

Revealing, not very modest

Kim Kardashian’s Skims just dropped a new Swim collection, an extension of the brand’s cult-favorite shapewear styles. Customers are loving this one-piece swimsuit! “The way this bathing suit snatched my waist I immediately ordered it in another color!!!” one shopper shrieked. “KIM YOU KNEW WHAT YOU WERE DOIN WITH THIS ONE!!! This brown is dreamy, very sultry & buttery soft! Obsessed!!”

$88.00 See It!

5. Best Crossover Bathing Suit: Miraclesuit Illusionist One-Piece

Sizes 8 to 16

“Look 10 pounds lighter in 10 seconds!”

Gathered overlapping panels and mesh inserts

Pros:

Smoothing, shaping and slimming

No uncomfortable wires

Great swimsuit for postpartum

Cons:

Slightly see-through

Thin fabric

This one-piece crossover swimsuit is reportedly a miracle suit! “The perfect swimsuit,” one reviewer declared. “This swimsuit made my stomach flatter and overall was extremely flattering.”

$172.00 See It!

6. Best One-Shoulder Bathing Suit: Hilor Asymmetrical Ruffle One-Piece

44 color options

Front ruching

Off-the-shoulder swimsuit with ruffle trim

Pros:

Great support, even for larger busts

Very comfortable

Tummy control

Cons:

Some say the suit runs small

Arm area may be a little tight

Shoppers are absolutely smitten with this flattering and feminine one-shoulder ruffle swimsuit! “It’s well made and comfortable,” one customer claimed. “The compression for my chest (DD) is good — no slippage. The coverage for the bottom is moderate and comfortable.”

$38.00 See It!

7. Best Tropical Bathing Suit: La Blanca Multi-Strap Cross Back One-Piece

Criss-cross back straps

42 pattern options

Built-in tummy control

Pros:

On sale

Vibrant colors

Flattering fit

Cons:

Straps can get twisted

Some say the suit runs big, while others say it runs small

Vacay vibes! This cross-back one-piece is classy and colorful for your next warm-weather getaway. According to one review, “It held my girls well (36 E), great colors, and HIGH quality. Worth the cost.”

Was $130 On Sale: $85 You Save 35% See It!

8. Best Chest Support Bathing Suit: Upopby Ruched One-Piece

Ideal for larger cup sizes

25 color options

Front ruching

Pros:

On sale

Tummy control

Great support

Cons:

May not fit cup sizes larger than E

Hand wash only

Shoppers say that this comfy-chic one-piece fits like a glove! “It’s hard to find a one piece that fits my chest and I finally found it,” one reviewer remarked. “I’m a 40DDD.”

Was $61 On Sale: $34 You Save 44% See It!

9. Best High-Neck Bathing Suit: Cupshe Floral One-Piece

Scalloped edges

High-neckline with peephole

Cross-back with adjustable straps

Pros:

Silky-smooth and stretchy

Super comfortable

Flattering

Cons:

Not ideal for longer torsos

Very cheeky

“This bathing suit is absolutely beautiful,” one customer with a 34DD cup size commented. “The top fit perfectly and was super flattering.”

$33.00 See It!

10. Best Plunging Bathing Suit: Tempt Me Hollow-Out One-Piece

Plunging neckline with padded push-up bra

44 color options

Sheer textured details

Pros:

Sultry design

Great for larger busts

Comes in sizes XX-Small to 24 Plus

Cons:

One shopper warned, “NOT for the under-endowed ladies”

Top runs large

Take the plunge with this low-cut As one reviewer with a 32H cup size advised, “This swimsuit, ladies…do it. Perfect support for the girls (and this momma HAS to have support). It comes in at the waist which is a must for any curvy woman so it doesn’t give a boxy look like most one pieces.”

Was $36 On Sale: $24 You Save 33% See It!

11. Best Shaping Bathing Suit: Spanx Pique Plunge One-Piece

360 degrees of shaping

Sizes XS to 3X

No-dig leg openings

Pros:

Stay-put supportive straps with a flattering neckline

Smoothing fabric that sculpts body

Removable invisible pads

Cons:

Pricey

No reviews

This Spanx shaping one-piece may look like a classic black bathing suit, but it’s anything but basic! Complete with smoothing fabric, stay-put straps and 360 degrees of shaping, this suit will sculpt your figure just like the brand’s signature shapewear.

$188.00 See It!

12. Best Tummy Control Bathing Suit: Haivido V-Neck One-Piece

Tummy-control lining with ruching

20 color options

Wire-free molded cups

Pros:

Ultra-flattering

Slims and smooth tummy and hips

Very comfortable with coverage

Cons:

Some say this suit runs small

Complaints about color

This shopper spelled out all of the perks for Us: “Adjustable straps ✔️ Flattering ✔️ comfortable ✔️ supportive, sewn-in cups ✔️ fully front-lined ✔️ full-coverage bottom ✔️!!!”

$27.00 See It!

13. Best Flirty Bathing Suit: Cupshe V-Neck One-Piece

Ruched design

V-neckline with removable cups

24 color options

Pros:

Sultry silhouette

Comfortable and flattering

Tummy control

Cons:

Revealing neckline, so not for every summer setting

Some say the bottom doesn’t fit quite as well

One shopper shared, “I’m a DD bra size, it held the girls in place and was very comfortable. Didn’t have to worry about any wardrobe malfunctions like with all my other suits.”

Was $40 On Sale: $33 You Save 18% See It!

14. Best Short-Sleeve Bathing Suit: Cupshe Zipper One-Piece

Front zipper closure

Floral print

Short sleeves with fixed soft cups

Pros:

Classy

Good support and coverage

Can adjust amount of skin exposure with zipper

Feels expensive

Cons:

Tight around neck

Some said the proportions were off

“This swimsuit fits comfortably and supportive!” one customer with a 38F cup size wrote. “The color is very bright and vibrant and the zipper stays in place wherever you pull it up (or down) to. The cups in the front are built in so you would think it would not give much support but it keeps the girls together for big chests.”

Was $40 On Sale: $35 You Save 13% See It!

15. Best Underwire Bathing Suit: Cupshe x Vanessa Eyelet Plunge One-Piece

Brand-new swimsuit

Collab with Vanessa Morgan

Eyelet floral pattern

Pros:

Comfortable material

Flattering fit

Sexy yet classy

Good for longer torsos

Cons:

Stomach area runs a little large

No reviews yet

Designed in collaboration with Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan, this plunging lilac one-piece is such a flattering staple for swimsuit season! We love how the V-wire frames our chest, and the eyelet fabric is oh-so-soft.

$34.00 See It!

