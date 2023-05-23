Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A bodysuit is a closet staple — but a bestselling bodysuit is an everyday essential! And we just tracked down the no. 1 bestseller in women’s bodysuit tops on Amazon. This set of three tanks comes from one of our favorite athleisure brands, known for their seamless, sculpting workout sets. This bodysuit is made from a very similar blend of materials, including 10% Spandex for the stretch that snatches our shape. These tops aren’t just top-rated on Amazon — they’ve also gone viral on TikTok!

Unlike regular T-shirts and tanks that bunch up around your waist, this form-fitting one-piece stays taut for a smooth appearance (never sloppy!). And the ribbed fabric takes this bodysuit from plain to polished. We would totally wear this top out on the town with high-waisted jeans or leather pants.

Similar styles retail for two to three times as much — for one individual shirt! But with this amazing deal, you get three bodysuits for just $25! Our jaws are on the floor. These trendy tops are currently on sale, so we highly suggest heading to Amazon to shop now!

Get the OQQ Women’s 3-Piece Bodysuits for just $25 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 23, 2023, but are subject to change.

The OQQ 3-Piece Bodysuits come in 24 different color options. Most sets include one dark shade, one light shade and one bright shade — so, for instance, you might choose white, black and pink. These elevated basics feature a flattering square neckline, bottom snaps for easy on-off access and soft, seamless fabric. You don’t even have to wear a bra with these bodysuits!

Naturally, reviewers rave about these ribbed bodysuits. “I’m not one to write reviews but after having this set for two days I want to get it in every color,” one shopper said. “Super flattering AND amazingly comfortable. I could sleep in it. Normally not wearing a bra isn’t an option, but the design of this makes it so that I really don’t have to. If you’re on the fence GET IT.” Another customer gushed, “So comfortable and really snatch the waist. I’ve been wearing them almost every day and I get a ton of compliments.”

Flattering and comfortable? This bodysuit is officially the best of both worlds!

