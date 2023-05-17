17 Best Zara-Style Spring and Summer Tops Starting at Just $16

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here’s an easy formula for the perfect spring outfit: jeans (white or blue will do), sandals and a cute top. Seems pretty simple, right? Turns out it can be tricky to find the right top that checks all our boxes: color, cut and comfort. A mix of trendy and timeless!

That’s where we come in! With summer upon Us, we thought we’d get into the warm-weather spirit by curating a list of the best Zara-style spring shirts starting at just $16. Budget-friendly and fashion-forward! Our favorite combo. These are the types of tops that will have all the cool girls stopping you on the street.

Keep scrolling to shop these stylish spring tops!

1. Flower power! This chic cutout halter top with floral appliqués looks like the trendy designer pieces we’ve been seeing everywhere this season — just $16!

2. This twisted knot tube top elevates the classic strapless style. Add a pair of jeans for a night out on the town ­— just $21!

3. Crochet all day! This long-sleeve crochet pullover is breezy and boho for summer — just $26!

4. Right now, Zara is selling tons of denim strapless tops. Stay on trend with this affordable version from Amazon — just $26!

5. A simple silk camisole is a staple for date night! Complete with a drapey cowl neck and criss-cross adjustable straps in the back, this tank comes in 17 vibrant shades — just $19!

6. According to shoppers, this one-shoulder ribbed top is soft and sexy. Plus, you don’t have to wear a bra with it (music to our ears!) — originally $31, now just $19!

7. This seamless crop top is an everyday essential! Take this tank from running errands to running into your exes at the local dive bar (trust Us ­— they’ll want you back). One reviewer raved, “This is a 10/10 must buy! The material is smooth and doesn’t attach to any love handles. Any plus size girls this is perfect!” — originally $36, now just $23!

8. This white knit tank with black trim is giving reverse Meredith Blake from The Parent Trap. Get the picture? — just $24!

9. Lightweight and stretchy, this criss-cross halter top has a flattering fit that shows off your shoulders — just $19!

10. Shoppers are feral for this floral long-sleeve button-down top! One customer called it “the nicest piece of clothing I’ve ever bought off Amazon” — originally $28, now just $24!

11. When you’re working 9 to 5, you shouldn’t have to sacrifice style for civility. Have it all with this pretty puff-sleeve floral blouse — just $27!

12. Give the cold shoulder with this ruched one-shoulder crop top! It’s soft, sexy and slinky — originally $23, now just $19!

13. This lace ruffled blouse from Anthropologie is beyond beautiful! The olive base paired with pink embroidery is so unexpected and edgy — just $138!

14. Need a neutral top you can take from day to night? This long-sleeve peasant blouse is flowy and flattering — just $98!

15. Sparkle and shine in this rhinestone mesh top! This style is currently making a splash on Zara’s website and all over the Internet — just $98!

16. This lovely white blouse features lace trim and buttons down the front. Off-set the Victorian vibes with blue jeans for Memorial Day — just $130!

17. This olive gauze short-sleeve shirt works as a casual top or beach cover-up. So soft and summery — just $98!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: