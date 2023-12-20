Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Everyone can use a good blazer. Whether you’re headed to a job interview or want to make sure you’re dressed for the occasion during brunch with friends or a delicious dinner, toss on a blazer and you can make just about any outfit look crisp and classy. They come in so many different cuts and silhouettes that you can build an outfit out of just about any blazer, and you’ll end up looking fresh, polished, and capable.

A black blazer that cuts a sharp silhouette while simultaneously crafted from a very soft fabric is an iniquity that you don’t see often, especially for a price you can afford. So it might come as a surprise when you see one at a place like Walmart, going for an affordable price in a range of sizes and styles. This will quickly become your go-to blazer, full-stop.

If you’re ready to give your own personal style a bit of oomph, I’ve got the perfect thing for you, and you can get them for a super low price at Walmart right now!

Get the Sofia Jeans Velvet Double-Breasted Blazer for just $39 at Walmart! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Sofia Jeans Velvet Double-Breasted Blazer is a great-looking piece that can go with just about anything. It’s soft to the touch with decadent fabric, classic notched lapels and full lining as well as shoulder pads. That gives it a retro silhouette that’s not unlike some of the more refined ladies’ looks from a few decades ago, and it has two front flap pockets as well.

It doesn’t have the “hard” edge that a regular blazer would have since it’s softer because of the velvet, so it doesn’t look weirdly formal, but it’s still the right amount of professional. Its versatility is very much part of its allure, and you’ll love mixing and matching it with different outfits.

One of the best things about this blazer, however, is the fact that it’s just $39. For a luxe velvet blazer that looks like this one, that’s a veritable steal. It’s not on sale, and that’s its normal price, so if you can’t buy it today, you can put it on your wishlist to buy later at that same, affordable price.

This new-to-Walmart blazer is one of the most interesting pieces you’ll find at the store right now, but a few sizes have already sold out. If you’re planning on adding it to your wardrobe, you’ll want to make sure you act quickly and buy it while it’s still available. You’ll probably need or want it at some point over the tail end of the holiday season.

