Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Many trends come and go, but one basic that is never going out of style is a blazer. It’s a closet staple, especially in the fall! This is that tricky time of year when never know how to dress. Do we dive into sweater weather or stick with a summer wardrobe? Transitional temperatures are confusing! That’s where blazers come in. These lightweight layering pieces strike the balance between warm and breathable so we can wear any outfit we want. And if you’re in the market for a new blazer, the decision is a no-brainer — get the no. 1 bestselling blazer on Amazon!
This popular blazer has a structured shape for a flattering fit. You can size up if you prefer more of an oversized look. Take this tailored jacket from the office to out on the town! It’s a cool-girl classic. Keep reading to find out why this blazer has earned over 26,000 reviews on Amazon!
Get the Cicy Bell Open Front Blazer for just $55 (originally $71) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 29, 2023, but are subject to change.
So, why is the Cicy Bell Blazer the No. 1 Bestseller in Women’s Blazers and Suit Jackets on Amazon? Simple. It comes down to the design, comfort and quality. Some blazers are too thin and flimsy, while others feel outdated or over-the-top. This blazer, however, checks all our boxes — plus, it’s on sale! It doesn’t get much better than that.
Available in sizes X-Small to XX-Large and 24 different shades, this sharp style appeals to a wide range of shoppers! A black blazer is an everyday essential, but we also love a beige or camel color for fall. Featuring a lapel collar and a single button closure, this layering piece is professional enough for work and chic enough for happy hour.
Get the Cicy Bell Open Front Blazer for just $55 (originally $71) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 29, 2023, but are subject to change.
There are so many fun ways to style this Cicy Bell blazer. Right now, we’re all about rocking blazers with jean shorts and tall boots for a trendy transitional look. You can also team a blazer with a mini dress for a night out! One outfit that never misses? A blazer with a bodysuit, boyfriend jeans and flats or heels.
Stop what you’re doing and score this bestselling blazer on sale at Amazon!
See it! Get the Cicy Bell Open Front Blazer for just $55 (originally $71) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 29, 2023, but are subject to change.
Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Cicy Bell here and explore more blazers here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!