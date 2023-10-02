Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many trends come and go, but one basic that is never going out of style is a blazer. It’s a closet staple, especially in the fall! This is that tricky time of year when never know how to dress. Do we dive into sweater weather or stick with a summer wardrobe? Transitional temperatures are confusing! That’s where blazers come in. These lightweight layering pieces strike the balance between warm and breathable so we can wear any outfit we want. And if you’re in the market for a new blazer, the decision is a no-brainer — get the no. 1 bestselling blazer on Amazon!

This popular blazer has a structured shape for a flattering fit. You can size up if you prefer more of an oversized look. Take this tailored jacket from the office to out on the town! It’s a cool-girl classic. Keep reading to find out why this blazer has earned over 26,000 reviews on Amazon!

Get the Cicy Bell Open Front Blazer for just $55 (originally $71) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 29, 2023, but are subject to change.

So, why is the Cicy Bell Blazer the No. 1 Bestseller in Women’s Blazers and Suit Jackets on Amazon? Simple. It comes down to the design, comfort and quality. Some blazers are too thin and flimsy, while others feel outdated or over-the-top. This blazer, however, checks all our boxes — plus, it’s on sale! It doesn’t get much better than that.

Available in sizes X-Small to XX-Large and 24 different shades, this sharp style appeals to a wide range of shoppers! A black blazer is an everyday essential, but we also love a beige or camel color for fall. Featuring a lapel collar and a single button closure, this layering piece is professional enough for work and chic enough for happy hour.

There are so many fun ways to style this Cicy Bell blazer. Right now, we’re all about rocking blazers with jean shorts and tall boots for a trendy transitional look. You can also team a blazer with a mini dress for a night out! One outfit that never misses? A blazer with a bodysuit, boyfriend jeans and flats or heels.

Stop what you’re doing and score this bestselling blazer on sale at Amazon!

