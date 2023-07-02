21 Best White Summer Dresses for Every Body Type

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

White dresses make Us think of blushing brides. But you don’t need to walk down the aisle to rock a white dress in the summer! This neutral hue is a free-for-all in warmer weather. And what better way to show off your suntan than with a light shade that will make your skin tone pop?

White dresses are a summer staple! All you have to do is add some fun accessories and cute shoes, and you’ll look like you stepped right off of a trendy Pinterest board. Crisp, clean and classic, these ivory frocks always feel like a summer by the sea.

We found 21 white dresses for every body type so you can feel confident and costal-cool all summer long!

1. This tie-strap maxi dress is fitted on top with the smocked bodice and flowy on bottom with the ruffled hem — just $47!

2. The crossover we didn’t know we needed! This short-sleeve crossover mini dress is at the top of our wish list for summer — originally $42, now just $40!

3. Brand new this season, this pleated one-shoulder dress is comfy-chic for a bridal shower or rehearsal dinner! “Love the layered look and the pleated fabric is always flattering,” one shopper said — originally $40, now just $46!

4. Made with soft and stretchy fabric, this maxi dress is majorly comfortable! “This is my new favorite summer dress,” one customer declared. “It’s so soft and long and the waist cinches in the perfect spot. This is actually flattering on my body type” — originally $21, now just $17!

5. Complete with ruched side cutouts, this high-neck mini dress feels effortlessly elegant with a hint of flirty — just $43!

6. Calling all brides! This one-shoulder tiered dress with a high slit is stunning and surprisingly stretchy — just $41!

7. This ruched bodycon midi dress is seriously sultry! Whether you’re a bride at your bachelorette party or a single gal on a night out, you’ll look snatched in this form-fitting frock — just $28!

8. We’re enamored with this embroidered eyelet maxi dress! One reviewer reported, “This one is made from great quality, has intricate detail, can be worn braless with the thick and well-padded chest, and drew many compliments from family and strangers alike. Highly recommend” — originally $60, now just $46!

9. This tie-front maxi dress includes a keyhole cutout, adjustable spaghetti straps and pockets. One customer commented, “While this isn’t tight at the bottom, it hugs in a way that does make my lower half also look flattering! The girls look great too!” — originally $56, now just $34!

10. Yes, please to puff sleeves! This magical mini dress contains a smocked bodice and tiered skirt — $45!

11. This halter-neck tiered chiffon midi dress has earned rave reviews! Shoppers say that this flowy frock is fabulous and flattering for a special event — originally $54, now just $48!

12. This 3/4-sleeve mini dress is fitted at the waist and flowy throughout the skirt. Such a flattering silhouette! Plus, the back boasts a cutout with a darling bow — originally $49, now just $37!

13. Silky-smooth! This ruched satin midi dress with a high slit is cut out for the club or a bachelorette trip — just $38!

14. Flutter sleeves (a.k.a. breezy arm coverage)! A smocked bodice (a.k.a. no bra)! And a tiered skirt (a.k.a. comfy tummy control)! This midi dress is a must-have for summer — just $40!

15. Just yesterday, an influencer on TikTok claimed that this strapless knit midi dress is a travel essential — just $34!

16. This ribbed knit midi dress with a small cutout and side slit is a dream for date night! “Such a cute dress for summer,” one shopper enthused. “Came exactly as it was pictured. It’s great quality material, thick. Flattering even with having a tummy area I’m unconscious about” — originally $49, now just $39!

17. Game, set, match! Step up your sporty-chic style in this stretchy tennis dress with a built-in bra and shorts — originally $42, now just $38!

18. Anthropologie, you’ve done it again! “This white dress is perfection,” one customer gushed. “Very flirty and sexy for any summer events you may have. The pleated, fitted bodice really accentuates the torso area” — just $148!

19. Available in standard, petite and plus sizes, this A-line maxi dress is flattering on all figures — just $148!

20. Hang loose! This loose babydoll frock from Anthropologie features ruffled details and striped accents — just $160!

21. On those summer days when we want to look put-together but don’t feel like wearing anything too tight, we’ll reach for this flowy, tiered dress from English Factory — just $100!

