17 Best Oversized Linen Tops for Lightweight Summer Style

Here in Southern California, the sun has finally come out and June Gloom is over at long last! We’re definitely not complaining about the warmer weather, but we do need to update our wardrobe to handle the heat. In the summertime, our favorite fabric is linen. It’s so breezy and beautiful! Whenever we wear the luxe, lightweight material, we always feel like we’re about to board a boat in Nantucket or stroll down the street in the Hamptons.

As with most of our fashion, we prefer an oversized look with linen tops. You can rock these tops as swimsuit cover-ups, layering pieces over tanks or stand-alone shirts. Shop these 17 oversized linen tops for summer below!

1. Go from the beach to the bar in this gauzy linen button-down! You can choose from a variety of different shades, including color-block options — just $35!

2. This short-sleeve collared shirt is a summer staple! One shopper said, “This blouse is so nice. It’s soft airy just what we need here in hot Florida in the summer. And the best of all it is figure flattering” — originally $34, now just $27!

3. No sweat stains here! Designed with an A-line silhouette, this sleeveless linen top has a billowy bottom that will blow in the breeze — just $30!

4. Featuring 3/4-length sleeves and a boat neckline, this relaxed-fit linen top would look lovely while dining alfresco on a summer evening — just $25!

5. One customer called this short-sleeve linen-blend shirt the “perfect top for hot summer,” adding, “Beautiful, comfortable. Covers my upper arms and hides my stomach. No complaints!” — just $23!

6. Complete with slightly puffed sleeves and a cropped fit, this square-neck bubble top from The Drop is 100% linen — just $40!

7. This V-neck tunic tank is long enough to pair with leggings! One reviewer reported, “It is breathable and great for outdoors in summer” — just $26!

8. Made from a linen blend, this short-sleeve shirt stands out with three buttons by the neckline. “It’s the perfect loose fit and actually very flattering,” one shopper declared — originally $40, now just $30!

9. Adorned with delicate embroidery, this short-sleeve V-neck tunic top is boho-chic and breathable for summer — just $33!

10. Comfortable, breathable and affordable? This V-neck short-sleeve top checks all our boxes — originally $19, now just $13!

11. This oversized white button-down shirt from Reformation is an everyday essential! Take this top from work to happy hour — just $128!

12. The perfect tee for summer! This loose linen V-neck from Anthropologie is going to be on repeat rotation. As one customer commented, “I love the dolman sleeve and lightweight material. Can easily be dressed up or just throw it on with some jeans or shorts” — just $68!

13. Pretty in pink! The sleeves on this Velvet & Graham linen top are striking and stylish — just $196!

14. If you’re only going to splurge on one new shirt this summer, let it be this versatile linen button-down from Anthropologie. According to one review, “The linen is so light it can be worn all summer. Oversized — that’s the appeal!” — just $110!

15. Crafted with organic cotton, this boat neck top from Eileen Fisher is the real deal. “Perfect for a hot summer day,” one shopper proclaimed. “That fabric is light without being too see-through” — just $148!

16. Like many signature pieces from Free People, this linen-blend button-down boasts a slouchy fit — just $108!

17. With over 600 reviews, this relaxed-fit linen button-down is a summer smash — originally $25, now just $21!

