5 Statement-Making Black Shoes to Nail Wedding Guest Vibes

There’s nothing like getting all dolled up to watch your loved ones tie the knot in a fall wedding ceremony. You’re probably shying away from dresses with lively hues, textures and prints —unless the dress code calls for it— but you can stand out with statement-making black fall wedding shoes instead.

From whimsical fabrics to dazzling embellishments, there are so many black fall wedding shoes to choose from on Zappos. You may not realize it, but the shoes you wear play a huge role in how well the big day goes for you. Can you imagine getting your stiletto heel stuck in the grass while walking to and from your seats at an outdoor ceremony? Will you be able to smile for wedding day pics when your feet are throbbing from standing up during cocktail hour? Clearly, comfort is key, making chunky or kitten heels top contenders. Fall weather can be quite unpredictable, so you’ll probably want to opt for closed-toe options in the event of cold temps or rain.

No matter if you’re headed to a black-tie affair or uniquely-themed nuptials, the perfect fall wedding shoe can help you make the ultimate statement. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best fall wedding shoes you can find on Zappos.

Anne Klein Billie

The Anne Klein Billie is a fall wedding staple. One shopper confirmed the dazzling shoes “exude class and beauty,” while another raved about their comfort during an outdoor ceremony.

Get the Anne Klein Billie heels for just $40 at Zappos!

Cole Haan Gabbie Jewel Mules

Get ready to dance the night away. Cole Haan Gabbie Jewel mules feature a 3D Lux Comfort Technology, leather lining and padded sock for comfort. Plus, they also boast an “added arch and heel footbed padding.” One happy shopper revealed they “wore these heels for over six hours (even danced)” without issues.

Get the Cole Haan Gabbie Jewel Mules for just $56 at Zappos!

J. Renee Yazmine Heels

There are statement shoes, and then there’s the J. Renee Yazmine. Not only is this pointed-toe sling-back shoe wrapped in lace and satin, but it also features an adorable bow.

Get the J. Renee Yazmine heels for just $100 at Zappos!

Badgley Mischka Flutter Heels

Does your wedding invite call for a black tie dress code? Then it would be best if you snagged the Badgley Mischka Flutter heels. Along with a jewel embellished strap and vamp, these glamorous kitten heels feature a silky satin upper.

Get the Badgley Mischka Flutter Heels for just $81 at Zappos!

Blue by Betsey Johnson Jonas Heels

If you show up to a fall wedding in these Blue by Betsey Johnson Jonas heels, prepare to collect compliments. These black pumps feature stunning sequins and a bold gold heel!

Get the Blue by Betsey Johnson Jonas pumps for just $129 at Zappos!

