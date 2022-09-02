7 Fall Shoe Deals to Nab at Zappos During Labor Day Week — Up to $94 Off

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

So many deals! The week of Labor Day is a shopper’s paradise. Not only are the prices amazing, but the timing is just right. We need to stock up on fall pieces for our closet!

Zappos is always a reliable destination for shoes (and so much more), but we’re definitely planning on placing an order during Labor Day week so we’re set with new kicks for the season. Check out our current seven favorite fall shoe deals at Zappos below!

These Suede Booties

Stop — bootie time! It’s time to say sayonara to sandals and start building up your bootie game again. Take it instantly to the top with this pair of suede, cone-heel beauties. They’re weather-resistant, wildly comfortable and supportive and they have cute tassel details!

Get the Vionic Madeline bootie (originally $170) for just $112 at Zappos! Free shipping!

These Sustainable Sneakers

Sneakers are definitely a year-round sort of thing, but if you want to switch from a white pair to something softer for fall, we really love these ECCO sneakers. From the speckled sole to the rich leather lining, these are going to be a treat for your feet. They’re made with recycled rubber too!

Get the ECCO Street Tray Recycled Rubber Sneaker (originally $180) for just $115 at Zappos! Free shipping!

These Fuzzy Slippers

There is no shortage of UGG deals at Zappos, but we wanted to highlight this pair of woolen slides. So cozy and warm for hanging out at home — but they have a thick, textured outsole so you can wear them outside too!

Get the UGG Fuzz Sugar Terry Slide (originally $120) for just $85 at Zappos! Free shipping!

These Closed-Toe Heels

It’s time to swap out the open-toe heeled sandals for a closed-toe pair you can wear to fall weddings and other nice occasions. These LifeStride heels have hundreds of reviews, and shoppers “cannot believe how comfortable they are”!

Get the LifeStride Sevyn heels (originally $70) for just $50 at Zappos! Free shipping!

These Knee-High Boots

We covered booties, but we know many shoppers are looking for taller boots too. These boots look sleek on the outside and have faux-fur lining the inside. There’s a zipper too for an easy on and off!

Get the Naturalizer Torence (originally $240) for just $146 at Zappos! Free shipping!

These Lug-Sole Loafers

One of our favorite fall footwear looks is a pair of chunky loafers like these with a pair of socks. White ankle socks, knee-high argyle socks — it doesn’t matter. Just grab the shoes while they’re on sale and you’ll be totally set!

Get the Franco Sarto Balin loafers (originally $99) for just $79 at Zappos! Free shipping!

These Hiking Boots

With the weather cooling off, it’s prime time for hiking. Having extremely comfortable hiking boots is a must, especially for long treks. This pair of Columbia boots has over 1,100 reviews with incredibly high ratings. They come in so many colorways too!

Get the Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped (originally $110) for just $75 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Looking for more? Stay glued to Zappos for more shoe deals for Labor Day and beyond!

