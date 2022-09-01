15 of the Best Labor Day Deals on Amazon You Can Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
We are so excited for Labor Day, but it’s like time is moving in slow motion. It truly seems that every item we add to our cart or wish list makes the clock stand still. We want to shop the deals now — we don’t want to wait until Monday!
Well, good news! Amazon has plenty of deals you can shop right now — no need to wait until the holiday itself. We’ve picked out official Labor Day finds and other killer deals from across the site we say to nab ASAP. Shop below!
Fashion
- The Drop Women’s Mia Bell Sleeve V-Neck Supersoft Sweater — Take up to 36% off!
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 — Take up to $50 off!
- Ekouaer Tie Dye Pajamas — Take up to 24% off!
- Adidas Puremotion Adapt Running Shoes — Take up to 38% off!
- Columbia Heavenly Hooded Jacket — Take up to 63% off!
Beauty
- SheaMoisture African Black Soap, Pack of 4 ($20 value) — Take up to 35% off!
- RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Wrinkle Night Serum — Take up to 24% off!
- pfefe Cryo Sticks — Take up to 55% off!
- Hempz Smoothing Herbal Body Moisturizer — Take up to 32% off!
- I Dew Care Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch Trio – Meet Your Patch Set — Take 25% off!
Home
- Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan— Take 14% off!
- Hoover Powerscrub XL Pet Carpet Cleaner Machine — Take $50 off!
- Hamilton Beach 58148A Blender — Take 20% off!
- SodaStream Fizzi One Touch — Take 35% off!
- Ameriwood Home Farmington Electric Fireplace TV Console — Take up to $96 off!
Looking for more? Shop all official Labor Day deals on Amazon here!
