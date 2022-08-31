The 11 Best Deals in the Bed Bath & Beyond Labor Day Sale — Up to 80% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Labor Day deals have begun! We always view Labor Day as an opportunity for a fresh start, especially when it comes to our home. The changing of seasons means new furniture, new decor, better organization, upgraded kitchen appliances and more. That means filling up our cart at Bed Bath & Beyond!

The 2022 Bed Bath & Beyond Labor Day sale boasts deals up to 80% off — and that’s not including the extra savings you can get by adding on one of those iconic 20%-off coupons. Plus, you can earn two times the rewards points on everything! Ready to shop? See our 11 favorite deals below. The sale ends September 5!

This Shelf Ladder

Whether you’re using it as bathroom storage, to display your books and souvenirs or even as a sort of open pantry in the kitchen, this shelf ladder can majorly elevate any home!

See it!

Get the Studio 3B 5-Shelf Ladder (originally $120) for just $48 at Bed Bath & Beyond for a limited time! Shop all bath deals here!

This Window Shade

No more tangled, frustrating cords. This cordless window shade makes things easy, all while filtering light to provide a “soft ambiance in any room”!

See it!

Get the Real Simple® Cordless Pleated 35-Inch x 64-Inch Shade (originally $84) for just $36 at Bed Bath & Beyond for a limited time! Shop all window deals here!

This Air Fryer

If you’ve been considering buying an air fryer for quite some time, this is your sign! Fry, roast, bake, reheat and more with this beloved appliance!

See it!

Get the Ninja Air Fryer Max XL (originally $170) for just $130 at Bed Bath & Beyond for a limited time! Shop all kitchen deals here!

This Comforter

We all love the coziness of jersey fabric, so how about a jersey comforter waiting for you every night at bedtime? For under $30!

See it!

Get the Simply Essential Jersey Full/Queen Comforter (originally $55) for just $28 at Bed Bath & Beyond for a limited time! Shop all bedding deals here!

This Area Rug

A chic area rug like this can zhuzh up a space in an instant. We know we’re not missing the chance to save 50% on this elegant find!

See it!

Get the Marmalade Celeste 5×7 Area Rug (originally $300) for just $150 at Bed Bath & Beyond for a limited time! Shop all home decor deals here!

This Robot Vacuum

Household chores can be endlessly tiring, so make things easier for yourself with your very own Roomba. It’s so worth the investment — especially when you’re saving $200!

See it!

Get the iRobot Roomba j7 (7150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum (originally $600) for just $399.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond for a limited time! Shop all vacuum deals here!

This Showerhead

Replacing your showerhead with a hai is one of the best moves you can make. Four spray settings, customizable LED lights, an app that helps you save water — heaven!

See it!

Get the hai 4-Spray Bluetooth-Enabled Handheld Showerhead (originally $250) for just $199.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond for a limited time! Shop all bath deals here!

This Electric Kettle

Tea, coffee and cocoa lovers will adore the convenience of an electric kettle. It comes in handy for cooking as well!

See it!

Get the Black + Decker 1.7-Liter Rapid Boil Electric Kettle (originally $35) for just $28 at Bed Bath & Beyond for a limited time! Shop all kitchen deals here!

This Sheet Set

So beautiful! This botanical/floral sheet set makes Us happy just by looking at it. Imagine seeing it in real life every day, knowing it’s yours!

See it!

Get the Novogratz Waverly Botanical Queen Sheet Set (originally $80) for just $32 at Bed Bath & Beyond for a limited time! Shop all bedding deals here!

This Desk Lamp

This sleek LED lamp has three color temperature modes, a dimmer and the ability to charge up so you can use it wirelessly!

See it!

Get the Simply Essential Entice Qi Wireless Charging LED Desk Lamp (originally $65) for just $46 at Bed Bath & Beyond for a limited time! Shop all home decor deals here!

This Ice Maker

Portable ice makers have exploded in popularity lately, and this one is not only cute, but quick. It has a self-clean function too!

See it!

Get the Costway 2.2 L Portable Ice Cube Maker with Bullet Shaped Ice (originally $173) for just $139 at Bed Bath & Beyond for a limited time! Shop all kitchen deals here!

Looking for something else? Check out the rest of the Bed Bath & Beyond Labor Day sale here!

