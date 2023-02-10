These Leather Boots Combine Function and Fashion in 1 Beautiful Package

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

When fashion and function meet, it’s honestly the best thing ever — especially when it comes to footwear. When a specific style looks good, feels comfortable and can withstand situations like wet weather or prolonged wear, we couldn’t ask for more!

That’s exactly what these amazing boots from SOREL bring to the table. Shoppers are loving the edgy chunky vibe of the lug sole, and claim these have everything that a “daily-wear boot” needs. And better yet, you can score every color they’e available in on sale right now. Zappos for the win, as usual!

The lug sole aesthetic is one of our favorite trends to shop for at the moment. Not only do they exude an effortless cool girl energy, they also provide added height! The thicker sole comes complete with extra cushioning and protection, which is just another bonus. That said, these soles are slightly more unique than similar styles. The ridges are shaped in a modern fashion, and the color-blocking on certain pairs is ultra-elevated. The all-black pair is chic and a solid staple, but if you want small brighter touches, the other two options are absolutely ideal!

The leather these boots are made from is top-tier, and they are waterproof as well — you don’t have to worry about ruining your investment piece if you get stuck in a rain shower. Reviewers say the interior sole has the right amount of cushioning to provide an added layer of comfort — and though SOREL shoes may be a bit heavy, you can still walk around in them all day long!

One shopper notes these aren’t the warmest boots on the market, but that’s not an issue for Us — we’re in the market for styles that will work for spring, after all. If you want to wear them while it’s still frigid, a pair of thicker socks is just the ticket — and then switch to thinner socks for the warmer temps. We have a feeling these boots are going to become our new staples for months to come, and also that they’re bound to sell out fast. Take a peek while your size is still in stock!

