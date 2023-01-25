7 Comfy Shoe Deals at Zappos That You Can Wear Into Spring

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The winter shoe deals at Zappos are seriously making Us want to shop! But we’re narrowing down our selections in a practical fashion, because we don’t want shoes we’ll have to retire in a matter of months. The footwear we’re looking out for include styles which work for the winter and spring months — there’s plenty of stock to choose from!

Perhaps most importantly, we’re making sure all shoes up for consideration are ultra-comfortable. Check out our top picks below — and if anything catches your eye, snatch them up before your size sells out!

These Sleek Ballet Flats

We’re fully embracing the balletcore trend, and no look is complete without a beautiful pair of ballet flats like these!

Originally $50 On Sale: $30 You Save 40% See it!

These Comfy Everyday Pumps

They may seem a bit basic, but these heels are the ideal shoe when you want to rock something sophisticated and reliable. They team well with any ensemble!

Originally $60 On Sale: $42 You Save 30% See it!

These Heeled Leather Boots

The heel height on these boots is just 2.5 inches tall, which is very manageable for all day wear — and we adore the touch of western flair in the stitching!

Originally $99 On Sale: $49 You Save 51% See it!

These Pointed Toe Boots

The extra sharp pointed toe on these simple ankle booties will let everyone know you mean business!

Originally $200 On Sale: $177 You Save 12% See it!

These Classic Combat Boots

We adore wearing combat boots like these year-round, and they’re not going out of style any time soon. Reviewers say this pair in particular is perfection because the heel height and arch support are next level!

Originally $130 On Sale: $102 You Save 22% See it!

These Bestselling Knee-High Boots

These boots have two different width options so you can snag the perfect size to give your feet the comfort they need!

Originally $120 On Sale: $87 You Save 28% See it!

These Sturdy Boots

Boots like these provide your tootsies with tons of protection from whatever may come at them, and they’re an iconic shoe as well. Wear them now with jeans and leggings, and try teaming them with a flowy dress when the weather gets warmer!

Originally $140 On Sale: $122 You Save 13% See it!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the women’s shoes and so much more available at Zappos here!

