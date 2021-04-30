Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: Crocs may be one of the most polarizing shoes on the market. They first rose to prominence in the early aughts, and quickly gained fans thanks to their customizable nature. You could upgrade your own pair with charms to show off your unique style! Since then, they’ve remained a popular option for many shoppers — but have also amassed their share of haters as well.

Well, we’re here to confirm that they’re some of the most comfortable footwear finds available — and they’ve recently made a major comeback. In fact, they currently hold the coveted title of Amazon’s top bestseller in the shoe department and have amassed a slew of celebrity fans (including Justin Bieber). If you’ve resisted the urge to explore Crocs, you’re definitely missing out — especially since the brand has expanded their collection to include tons of new styles. Check out all of our favorite options below to see why the Crocs brand has been blowing up lately!

The Classic OG Crocs

This is the shoe that started it all — the Classic Clog! These shoes became incredibly popular due to their comfortable properties, and have since become iconic. People don’t wear Crocs just for their arch support anymore — they wear them to make a statement!

Get the Crocs Men’s and Women’s Classic Clog for prices starting at $31, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Tie-Dye Crocs

Looking to make a bold statement that’s totally in line with quarantine’s hottest trend? Crocs has it covered! These tie-dye crocs are a fan-favorite, and it’s easy to see why!

Get the Crocs Unisex-Adult Men’s and Women’s Classic Tie-Dye Clog for prices starting at $39, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Logo Crocs

These Crocs are exactly like the classic option, but they have an added touch thanks to the embossed logo on the side! The branded detail lends a lot of look to this functional footwear.

Get the Crocs Unisex-Adult Men’s and Women’s Baya Clog for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Themed Crocs

Celebrating the Fourth of July this year? Do it up right with these flag-covered Crocs. Perfect for poolside partying!

Get the Crocs Men’s and Women’s Classic American Flag Clog for prices starting at $45, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Unisex Platform Crocs

We love that Crocs took on the flatform trend and applied it to their traditional silhouette. It makes them look a bit more stylish, while staying true to their comfortable feel!

Get the Crocs Men’s and Women’s Crocband Platform Clog | Platform Shoes for prices starting at $47, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Unexpected Croc Wedges

A wedge from Crocs? Believe it, fellow fashionistas! If you’re not a fan of the classic Croc look but love their comfort, these are the shoes for you.

Get the Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge for prices starting at $47, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Stylish Platform Crocs

When these Crocs first launched, we almost lost our minds. If you didn’t think that Crocs were stylish before, this pair might change your mind! We’re obsessed with the funky, chunky silhouette that’s seriously in line with the currents trends — and they’re just as comfortable to walk in as the original clog.

Get the Crocs Women’s Classic Bae Clog | Platform Shoes for prices starting at $53, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Check out more shoe styles from Crocs and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

