Selling Out Fast! Tory Burch Just Dropped Brand New Miller Sandals

When it comes to summer footwear, the iconic Miller sandals from Tory Burch are always at the top of our list. In fact, some of Us are full-fledged Miller sandal connoisseurs who collect different colors so there’s always a matching pair available for any outfit. While we adore the signature style, we’re always excited when a fresh pair of Millers drops.

Guess what? This latest release just might be our favorite version yet! Instead of the flat sole, the new Miller Cloud sandals have a thicker footbed that’s curved perfectly to fit the shape of your feet. They totally remind Us of popular Birkenstocks, but with that classic Tory Burch touch. It’s a high-fashion take on a tried-and-true trend!

These Miller Cloud sandals are available in two different styles. The first pair is an online-only exclusive that features a soft cork sole covered in suede that will mold to fit your feet over time. Cork is a pliable material, which makes these sandals that much more comfortable than other options on the market. As you can see, these sandals are casual and elegant at the same time. You can team them with leggings, joggers, jeans, dresses and so much more! They’re such a strong, versatile versatile shoe for the summer, and we can’t wait until more colors drop. We fell for these sandals immediately, and clearly, shoppers agree — some sizes are already sold out!

Not feeling that vibe? You can also score the Miller Cloud sandals in a version that features the same molded footbed, but wrapped in leather instead of suede. These Miller Clouds have a monochromatic look, and are available in a slew of swoon-worthy shades. They don’t have the same cork footbed, but they’re just as necessary for your warm-weather wardrobe. Shoppers are calling them “the most comfortable, supportive and fashionable” shoes that they own!

But here’s the thing: These sandals are selling out even faster than the cork version! If you’re as infatuated with either of these sandals as we are, get your hands on a pair now — otherwise, you’ll be stuck on a waiting list!

