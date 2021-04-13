These Tory Burch Flip Flops Are 50% Off Just in Time for Sandal Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s time to say goodbye. We want to thank you for all of the times you kept us warm, protected us and contributed to some killer outfits, but it’s just that time of year. And so we must say it: Goodbye, socks!

Seriously though, doesn’t it feel so good to send your socks away for the season, tucking them deep back into their drawers for a long summer hibernation? We’re ready to rock some cute pedicures, dip our toes in the ocean and feel the breeze on our feet. Yes, we’re ready to start wearing sandals again!

Get the Minnie Flip-Flop (originally $98) for just $49 at Tory Burch with free shipping!

We wear flip flops basically every single day of late spring, summer and early fall, so we have no problem going designer with the carefree footwear. It’s a solid investment to make, especially considering how often cheap flip flops break or leave our feet hurting. Even better is when you can find those designer flip flops on sale. This Tory Burch pair is a full 50% off right now!

These Minnie flip flops are thong style, but instead of hard, plastic straps, these straps are actually made of soft, chromium-free leather. You’re already getting that designer touch here — and it’s intensified thanks to the signature double “T” enamel accent at the toes. As for the footbed and sole, they’re made of cushioned EVA and have a horizontal stripe design. There’s the dusty blue footbed, navy and white stripes sandwiched in the midsole and a lime green outsole as the bottom stripe. And don’t miss that golden “Tory Burch” debossed logo at the heel!

To say shoppers are obsessed with these flip flops might be an understatement. At the time of this story being written, they have 260 reviews and a 4.8 out of 5 collective rating. That’s major. Reviewers are saying these are “definitely a staple for this summer” and that the Minnies are “the only flip flops [they] ever wear.” They love how they can help “liven up [an] ordinary outfit” with their fun colors, and they’re so happy with how “super flexible and comfortable” they are.

Compared to other flip flops, shoppers say these “don’t feel cheap and flimsy like others do,” and they adore the leather straps, noting that they “don’t rub harshly against your feet the way rubber or jelly straps do.” One said they wore their pair the entire day at the beach and “not once did [their] feet hurt.” We love to see it!

Everyone deserves a pair of high-quality flip flops like these, so don’t miss out on this sale price. And remember, if you know someone else who might love a pair, you can always get complementary gift wrapping!

Not your style? Shop all flip flops here and explore the entire Tory Burch sale section here for more fabulous finds at incredible prices!

