Get the Look and Feel of Birkenstocks With These Under-$40 Sandals

If you’ve ever worn a pair of Birkenstock Arizona sandals, you know how amazing they are! In fact, they might be one of the most comfortable shoes that you will ever own — and over the past few years, they’ve become one of the trendiest sandals for the spring and summer months.

That being said, Brikenstocks aren’t exactly an affordable footwear option. The majority of pairs will end up costing you well over $100, but we found a pair of sandals that look just like the iconic brand — and cost a third of the price! Not only do these sandals have the same aesthetic as Birks, shoppers say that their comfort measures up too.

Get the CUSHIONAIRE Women’s Luna Cork Footbed Sandal with +Comfort for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 13, 2021, but are subject to change.



One reviewer, a longtime Birkenstock shopper, claims this affordable sandal from CUSHIONAIRE “is even more comfy” than the original Arizona style. People tend to shell out extra money for Birkenstocks because of how luxe they feel on the feet, so we’re thrilled that there’s a comparable alternative at a significantly lower price point.

Of course, the design of these CUSHIONAIRE sandals does differ from a staple pair of Birkenstocks — but they both offer sleek straps that are supportive and practical. The main similarity? Well, the footbed curves to help arch support and is also made from a shock-absorbing cork material, which is ideal for walking around all day.

Simply put, these sandals are an incredible value, and an easy way to expand your summer shoe collection without breaking the bank. It’s clear that their quality measures up to more expensive brands, and they boast over 20,000 reviewers who will happily back this up. As bona fide bargain hunters, we love finding similar styles for popular products across all categories — and these CUSHIONAIRE sandals just might be our best discovery to date!

