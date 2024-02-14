Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s something so exhilarating about getting all dolled up for a proper date night. I adore the feeling of executing the perfect face beat — complete with a pop of bright blush and ruby red lipstick — and putting in the effort to curl my hair. Though I’m feeling pretty confident in the beauty department, I always struggle with deciding what to wear.

My closet is in major need of a date night refresh — my jeans and cute tops simply aren’t cutting it anymore, and all of the dresses I have are a bit too fancy. I’ve been on the hunt for something casual yet elegant, and after what felt like weeks of searching, I finally found a dress that fits the bill on Amazon… and it’s currently on sale!

Get the Amoretu Casual Flowy Swing Dress for $36 (originally $53) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

Even though I’m adding the Amoretu Casual Flowy Swing Dress to my cart specifically for date night, it’s one of those wardrobe staples that can be worn for just about any occasion. The flowy, tiered silhouette gives it a fun, flirty vibe — and because it’s so simple, it acts as a blank canvas that can be styled up or down with the right accessories. For example, for romantic dinner dates, a pair of nude heels, chunky earrings, a dainty necklace and a simple clutch turn it into a wow-worthy get-up. On the flip side, opting for some classic white sneaks and a jean or leather jacket emits an effortless cool-girl vibe for activities like bowling or a sweet picnic.

I’ve been on a mission to add some color to my closet, so I was immediately drawn to the red hue. Although, with 42 color options, choosing just one feels impossible. Along with solid colors, this dress also comes in an array of vibrant patterns — including a tropical red floral print and an eye-catching geometric pattern. If you prefer black, that hue happens to be on sale at a higher discount (you can get it for just $30 at the moment!).

It can sometimes be hit or miss with purchasing clothes on Amazon, but I feel confident in this because over 60,000 people have picked this up and left rave reviews. “I absolutely love this dress,” one happy customer writes. “I purchased it in black & navy blue. It’s perfect for funerals, dressing up, dressing down, gamedays, etc. I always get so many compliments when I’m wearing it! Fits true to size and is super flattering. I LOVE these dresses!”

My S.O. better get used to seeing me in this dress, ’cause I have a feeling I’m going to live in it… and I’m sure you will too. In fact, I think I’ll stock up on a few colors while the sale is going strong. It’s a deal that simply can’t be passed up!

