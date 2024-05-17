Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to spring and summer attire, nothing gets Us going more than flouncy dresses. Whether you’re running errands or lounging around the house, a dress is an uncomplicated way to stay chill. We found a comfy, cute short-sleeved T-shirt maxi dress that’s perfect for the warmer months — and it’s 43% off on Amazon!

Related: 23 Best Transitional Dresses to Style for Spring If you ask Us, we’re so excited that spring is finally here. Beautiful flowers are beginning to blossom while chilly temps are giving way to sunny skies and warm weather. The new season is a welcome change after a winter filled with frosty temps. Now it’s time to blow in the spring with flowy dress. […]

You should add this ANRABESS Women’s Short Sleeve T-Shirt Maxi Dress to your spring and summer rotation because of its neutrality. This T-shirt maxi dress features a 35% rayon, 60% polyester and 5% spandex fabrication for a breathable, stretchy option that will allow your body to breathe. What’s more, we love the short-sleeve and pockets design, of course, because it’s an incredibly easy way to stay airy.

Get the ANRABESS Women’s Short Sleeve T-Shirt Maxi Dress for $30 (was $53) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of May 17, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Although styling this dress is pretty simple, we have some ideas for you! You could throw this on with a jean jacket and high-top sneakers for a relaxed, sporty vibe. Or, you could rock it with sandals and a chic pair of shades for a cool, minimal look. Further, this dress comes in 32 colors and has a S to XXL size range.

While reviewing and gushing over this dress, one happy Amazon reviewer noted, “This dress is very comfortable, and the material is nice. I love that it has pockets, and you can wear it for many occasions.” Another reviewer added, “This dress is perfect for Spring and Summer wear. The sleeves are a good length, and the fabric is like wearing a favorite t-shirt.”

So, if you’re looking for a versatile piece you can wear anytime during the muggiest, hottest months, this T-shirt maxi dress could be your answer!

See it: Get the ANRABESS Women’s Short Sleeve T-Shirt Maxi Dress for $30 (was $53) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of May 17, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See it: Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from ANRABESS here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!