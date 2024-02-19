Serve Boss Babe Vibes in This Sophisticated Pastel Blazer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you work in an office or if you have your own home office where you hop on conference calls, businesswear is essential. You can always use a great blazer to serve some serious boss lady vibes, and it’s always a good idea to have one to just throw one every time you need to look perfectly polished. But so many come in boring black or gray. What if you want to add a little extra something to what you’re already wearing?

You should head to Walmart, of course, because there’s a blazer on there that comes in special pastel colors and not just the same black you see over and over. It comes in mint green and pink as well. They’re the perfect spring colors and offer a lot more choice than what the standard blazer options come in. That means you can have a lot brighter outfits than you might normally opt for as the flowers start to bloom.

This stylish blazer with scrunch sleeves has a distinct button detail and slouchy sleeves that set it apart from the rest of the pack. It also has an open front closure so you can wear it that way if you prefer, which makes it even more of a versatile outfit piece to keep in your closet for a variety of situations.

Spring is right around the corner, and that means it’s time to start adding a little more color back into your wardrobe, so now’s a great time to do so – and you only have to spend $38 for one of these great-looking blazers! The next time you have a meeting or a Zoom call to attend, sport this blazer and see how many compliments you rack up.

