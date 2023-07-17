nordstrom-anniversary-sale-deals-under-50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in full effect! Deals are now open to all shoppers, which is great news — until you remember how fast the best products tend to sell out. We have to start making some moves!
Looking for some lower-priced deals? Fabulous finds under $50? We’ve got you. See our favorite fashion, beauty and home picks below!
Fashion Deals Under $50
- Our Absolute Favorite: Vince Camuto Rumpled Satin Blouse — was $59, now $39!
- Treasure & Bond Plaid Boyfriend Shirt — was $59, now $40!
- Zella Strength Performance Court Dress – was $79, now $49.99!
- Skarlett Blue Entice Underwire Balconette Bra — was $65, now $48!
- Chinese Laundry Rhyme Time Slingback Flat — was $70, now $47!
- Béis The Sport Pack — was $48, now $36!
Beauty Deals Under $50
- Our Absolute Favorite: Benefit Cosmetics BIG Brow Haul Set — was $67, now $39!
- Supergoop! Glow Duo — was $64, now $43!
- Nécessaire The Body Wash Duo Set — was $50, now $35!
- Drybar Prep Rally Prime & Prep Detangler Set — was $65, now $42!
- Patchology Cloud Nine Head-to-Toe Self Care Set — was $65, now $45
- NARS Afterglow Lip Balm Duo — was $56, now $38!
Home Deals Under $50
- Our Absolute Favorite: Nordstrom at Home Round Marble & Acacia Wood Serving Board — was $59, now $39!
- Voluspa Maison Set of 4 Tin Candles — was $60, now $40!
- Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw Blanket — was $29, now $20!
- Slowtide Check It Out Oversize Cotton Beach Towel — was $70, now $48!
- UGG Ana Fuzzy Pillow — was $68, now $45!
Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the official Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
