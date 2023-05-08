17 Skinny Jeans That Are Still Cool in 2023 — Starting at Just $23

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here’s the skinny on skinny jeans: slowly but surely, they’re coming back in style! If you’ve gotten rid of all your old ones, then it’s time to stock up on some new versions. We tracked down 17 skinny jeans that are trending for 2023! These pants fit like a glove and hug your curves in all the right places.

Bye-bye, baggy jeans! Hello, hip-huggers! We made sure to find styles that will flatter your figure and work with a variety of different tops and shoes. If you’ve missed this denim design, now is your chance to embrace the return of the skinny jean.

1. When it comes to denim, it doesn’t get more classic than Levi’s! Featuring a mid-rise cut and comfort waistband, these Levi’s skinny jeans come in sizes 2 to 28 with regular, short and long options — originally $30, now just $25!

2. One customer called these distressed light-wash skinny jeans “‘deliciously’ soft.” The power-stretch denim will keep you comfy all day long — just $39!

3. Looking for dark-wash distressed denim for a night out? Shoppers say these high-waisted skinny jeans look amazing on curves — originally $60, now just $40!

4. We’ve been Jessica Simpson fans since she released her first single back in the day. And if you didn’t know, she also has her own fashion line! These skinny jeans are in style and on sale — originally $70, now just $23!

5. Feeling lucky? According to reviews, these faded Lucky Brand skinny jeans provide the “perfect fit” — originally $90, now just $81!

6. “Best skinny mid-rise jean I have in my closet,” one customer declared. These medium-wash jeans are soft, stretchy and comfy — originally $48, now just $44!

7. Sculpting skinny jeans? Say less! This dark-wash denim from Lee delivers flattering tummy control — originally $43, now just $40!

8. Available in regular and plus sizes, these Levi’s stretchy skinny jeans sculpts your shape. One shopper said, “They are super flattering, slimming and don’t show any of my imperfections” — originally $70, now just $44!

9. Reviewers rave that these high-waisted ankle skinny jeans are super comfy and flattering! And the dark-wash denim is perfect for a night out on the town — originally $84, now just $39!

10. When you don’t feel like wearing real skinny jeans but still want to look presentable, these Spanx Jean-Ish Leggings are exactly what you need! Made with a soft-knit fabric, these pants provide hidden tummy shaping — just $98!

11. Black skinny jeans are a must-have for date night! And you can’t go wrong with this high-waisted pair from Topshop in regular, petite, tall and long — just $74!

12. Available in sizes 00 to 18 regular and petite, these Wit & Wisdom curve-hugging high-waisted skinny jeans might just be perfect. One shopper proclaimed, “Quite possibly THE BEST jeans I have ever purchased!” — just $78!

13. These stretchy skinny jeans from Khloé Kardashian’s Good American brand contour to your curves. One shopper gushed, “I absolutely love these jeans! They fit extremely well and are flattering in all the right places” — just $119!

14. Tall gals, we found the best skinny jeans for you! Cut with an extra-long inseam, these Joe’s jeans will make your legs look miles long — just $188!

15. These high-waisted black jeans may just be the holy grail of skinny jeans! This review really sold Us: “My favorite pair of all time. Bury me in these jeans. SO comfortable and flattering” — just $65!

16. We plan on wearing these white skinny jeans all summer long! One reviewer raved, “Best jeans. SO comfortable, fit perfectly, and look amazing. They make your butt look really good & the white isn’t see-through!” — originally $85, now just $77!

17. Searching for distressed skinny jeans you can rock with a tee and sneakers in the summer? This high-rise Grlfrnd pair is perfect — just $195!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

