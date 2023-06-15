Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As she nears closer and closer to 400 million Instagram followers, all eyes are on Kylie Jenner. The reality star, makeup mogul and mom of two simply delivers every time, whether she’s in haute couture or casual street style. Every time she posts a photo, she’s setting a new fashion trend!

On Wednesday, June 15, Jenner uploaded a series of photos into an Instagram gallery, including two wearing gold Chanel ballet flats. One photo was a full outfit mirror selfie, while the other focused solely on her shoes. These flats are hard to find online, and when you do spot a pair, they’re pre-owned. Don’t want to spend hundreds (or more) on used shoes — if you can even find them in your size? That’s more than okay, because this similar option is just $26 on Amazon — new!

Get the Feversole Macaroon Colorful Memory Foam Ballet Flat for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

These flats have a light gold upper and dainty bow to match Jenner’s, allowing you to channel her look with ease. They have a memory foam insole and a soft canvas lining too, so you can wear them all day without discomfort! Want to recreate Jenner’s look? Grab a white cropped tee and a pair of Levi’s blue jeans. She also carried both a Miu Miu tote and a Bottega Veneta shoulder bag — and had an Emi Jay hair claw clipped to her waistband!

These gold flats can also be worn for nicer occasions, teamed with a midi slip dress or a stylish suit set. They’re very versatile, and we know we’re about to see them pop up more and more throughout summer 2023 and beyond. Grab your pair before everyone else catches on. We’ll show you other options we love below too!

