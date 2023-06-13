Eva Longoria Is Pretty in Pink While Promoting Her New Movie — Get the Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The summer of pink! Eva Longoria is leading the way as she crushes the blushing trend. With Barbie coming out in July, all-pink everything has been taking over the fashion world. Additionally, Longoria is promoting her own directorial debut — which is very, very hot in its own way!

Longoria appeared on The View on Monday, June 12, to discuss her film, Flamin’ Hot, which tells the story of Richard Montanez, the man who came up with the idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Obsessed! On the show, she wore a silky, light pink suit set featuring an oversized blazer and matching pants. You can really see the shine on the fabric in the show’s YouTube video of the interview. Caution, however: It’s going to make you want a suit of your own that much more!

Get the Lisueyne Three-Piece Women’s Suit for just $99.99 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

The boss babe vibes are absolutely undeniable with this Lisueyne suit in your wardrobe. Like Longoria’s, it comes in a gorgeous pink shade and has a silky shine that elevates it to the extreme. While you can easily channel Longoria by wearing a simple white top underneath the blazer as she did, this set actually comes with a matching vest, so you have the option to simply wear that as your top too!

With its notched lapels, sleek shoulder pads and numerous pockets, this three-piece women’s suit set is an incredible find for the price. If you want to see other options for less, however, we’ll show you more pink suit finds you can also add to your Amazon cart below!

