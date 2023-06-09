Grab a Summery Version of Vanessa Hugdens’ Cutout Dress for 1% of the Price

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cut. It. Out! Vanessa Hudgens said “so long” to excess fabric as she posed in a cutout dress at the world premiere of her new movie, Downtown Owl on Thursday, June 8. She wore her hair in adorable space buns at the NYC-based Tribeca Festival, but it was her dress that demanded our attention!

The actress wore the Michael Kors Collection Cutout Cashmere Midi Dress, which costs $1,650… and seems to be totally sold out everywhere we look. Gorgeous, but even with the price aside, we don’t know if we want to wear cashmere and long sleeves in the summer unless we’re standing in front of a blasting air conditioner. This dress is unforgettable though — so how about a version you can wear in the heat?

Get the Antopmen Spaghetti Strap Knitted Cutout Maxi Dress for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

“So lonely before I finally found what I’ve been looking for”! We automatically broke out into the High School Musical classic when we spotted this $22 dress on Amazon. It ditches the bell sleeves for spaghetti straps and the cashmere for a breathable, 95% cotton blend. That said, it still has that same style of cutout, leaving things open around the back and creating triangle cutouts at the sides, the fabric looping around the V of the neckline.

This dress is also long, so while the cutouts make it beachy, the black color and maxi length make it suitable for nicer occasions and dinners. It also comes in other great colors on the same page! Loving the black cutout look and want even more of this magic in your wardrobe? We’ll show you more picks to add to your cart below!

Get the Antopmen Spaghetti Strap Knitted Cutout Maxi Dress for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shop more black cutout dresses we love:

Not your style? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still shopping? Explore more of our favorite products below: