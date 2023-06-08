Gigi Hadid Puts Oval Sunglasses on Shoppers’ Wish Lists Everywhere

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Oval opulence! Gigi Hadid sent rumors swirling on Tuesday, June 6, as she was photographed at both the same hotel and same restaurant as rumored love interest Leonardo DiCaprio (and his parents!). While we’ll all be keeping an eye on any potential romantic updates, for now, we’re totally honed in on Hadid’s sunglasses.

The supermodel wore all black for the outing, finishing off her look with a pair of Tejesta JPG oval sunglasses with gold frames. These sunglasses cost $275 — but even if you were down to splurge, they’re totally sold out right now. Luckily, this ultra-similar pair from Amazon is available…and on sale for under $15!

Was $16 On Sale: $14 You Save 13% See it!

These Gifiore Oval Sunglasses have over 1,000 reviews and a great rating. You can grab them in a super close style to Hadid’s, but they also come in other color variations, plus mirrored lens options. There are two-packs available as well!

Each purchase of these chic, retro oval shades comes with a PU glasses case, a cleaning cloth, a pouch, a hinge screw and a pair of soft silicone nose pads. Don’t forget, they also come with the ability to instantly upgrade your look for the day, whether you’re in all black like Hadid or going bright for summer with a floral dress!

