The Most Comfortable Summer Shoes for the Office

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.
Contrary to popular opinion, we don’t subscribe to the notion that you need to switch out your work shoes for your commute shoes. We barely have room to store all our essentials in our tote bag — we certainly don’t have enough space for sneakers! Instead of lugging around an extra pair of shoes to the office every day, why not invest in comfy footwear you can take from the bedroom to the boardroom?
Working women are boss babes! So, shop for some shoes that can handle the pressure — just like you can. Our five favorite summer styles are sturdy, supportive and sophisticated. Run — don’t walk — to snag these work-appropriate shoes!
Sam Edelman Mary Jane Flats
These classic Mary Jane flats feel like slippers! One customer declared, “These are absolutely the most comfortable shoes that I have ever worn.” Another shopper said, “I love these shoes you get it all with them style and comfort. They are so comfy that I have forgotten to take them off when I come in from work!”
Franco Sarto Loafers
With 1,5000 reviews and an average rating of five stars, these Franco Sarto loafers are a popular pick for the office. One professional gushed, “This is a most stylish, comfortable, sensible shoe. I am an architect, so I must maintain style, even as I must be able to walk well. I absolutely love these shoes!”
MIA Pointed-Toe Flats
Many shoppers say that these pointed-toe flats are like an affordable alternative to Rothy’s shoes. “This is the most comfortable pair of flats I’ve ever worn & they’re super stylish too!” one reviewer raved. Plus, they’re on sale!
Steve Madden Tassel Mules
These stylish Steve Madden mules are perfect for the office! According to one review, “These leather shoes are beautiful and look very stylish and like a more expensive brand with the tassels and hardware. They fit true to size and are so comfortable. I wear them with capris and a blazer or button down for work.”
Ecco Wedges
If we had to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes, we’d choose these comfy (but not clunky) wedges! “Nothing like slipping on a pair of shoes for the first time and being able to walk several miles in them,” one customer commented. “That’s what you get with these. They are the most comfortable ‘work’ shoes I’ve ever had.”
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!