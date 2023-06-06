The Most Comfortable Summer Shoes for the Office

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Contrary to popular opinion, we don’t subscribe to the notion that you need to switch out your work shoes for your commute shoes. We barely have room to store all our essentials in our tote bag — we certainly don’t have enough space for sneakers! Instead of lugging around an extra pair of shoes to the office every day, why not invest in comfy footwear you can take from the bedroom to the boardroom?

Working women are boss babes! So, shop for some shoes that can handle the pressure — just like you can. Our five favorite summer styles are sturdy, supportive and sophisticated. Run — don’t walk — to snag these work-appropriate shoes!

Sam Edelman Mary Jane Flats

These classic Mary Jane flats feel like slippers! One customer declared, “These are absolutely the most comfortable shoes that I have ever worn.” Another shopper said, “I love these shoes you get it all with them style and comfort. They are so comfy that I have forgotten to take them off when I come in from work!”

$130.00 See It!

Franco Sarto Loafers

With 1,5000 reviews and an average rating of five stars, these Franco Sarto loafers are a popular pick for the office. One professional gushed, “This is a most stylish, comfortable, sensible shoe. I am an architect, so I must maintain style, even as I must be able to walk well. I absolutely love these shoes!”

$99.00 See It!

MIA Pointed-Toe Flats

Many shoppers say that these pointed-toe flats are like an affordable alternative to Rothy’s shoes. “This is the most comfortable pair of flats I’ve ever worn & they’re super stylish too!” one reviewer raved. Plus, they’re on sale!

Was $60 On Sale: $40 You Save 33% See It!

Steve Madden Tassel Mules

These stylish Steve Madden mules are perfect for the office! According to one review, “These leather shoes are beautiful and look very stylish and like a more expensive brand with the tassels and hardware. They fit true to size and are so comfortable. I wear them with capris and a blazer or button down for work.”

Was $90 On Sale: $50 You Save 44% See It!

Ecco Wedges

If we had to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes, we’d choose these comfy (but not clunky) wedges! “Nothing like slipping on a pair of shoes for the first time and being able to walk several miles in them,” one customer commented. “That’s what you get with these. They are the most comfortable ‘work’ shoes I’ve ever had.”

$120.00 See It!

