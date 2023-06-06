Tayshia Adams Stuns With a $3,100 Silver Bag — Save 99% With Our Prime Pick

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Slaying in silver! We are always in awe of Tayshia Adams. The former Bachelorette lead has only grown in popularity since her dating show days — and in fabulousness. We got yet another taste of her flawless style on Monday, June 5, as she attended a preview of the Lapointe Resort 2024 Collection in New York City.

Adams wore clothing from the brand but carried a shining metallic Prada purse on the crook of her elbow. It was the silver version of the brand’s famous Cleo bag — a $3,100 investment for shoppers. Naturally, we loved how it complemented the muted blues of her outfit so much! Could we find something with a similar look for less? Let’s find out!

Get the Caissip Metallic Evening Bag for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Caissip bag demanded our attention as we scrolled through Amazon — not only for its radiant glimmer and chic design, but also for its low price tag and Prime label. A win all around! This bag has a very similar vibe to Adams’ designer pick. The silver PU leather shines, the shoulder strap is adjustable and there’s both a zipper closure and a magnetic flap to keep your belongings safe!

This versatile bag, which is just 1% of the price of the Prada version, is an excellent choice for fancy evenings or even for dressing down with your favorite casual streetwear. Silver is so in right now too — but if you do love another color, this bag comes in plenty of brilliant variations!

