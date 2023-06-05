Jennifer Garner Gleams in an All-White Ensemble — Get the Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Simple and clean! Jennifer Garner looked luminous in white as she posed on the pink carpet with her Party Down castmates on Saturday, June 3. The actress attended a screening event in Los Angeles for season 3 of the show, which premiered in February 2023 — about 13 years after its initial cancelation!

Garner donned a dressy but casual outfit to suit the event, wearing a white longline blazer with matching straight leg pants, adding on a black belt and kitten heels for contrast. It’s about that time we all start working more white back into our wardrobe for summer, and this ensemble acted as the perfect dose of shopping inspiration for Us!

Get the Aro Lora Two-Piece Blazer and Pencil Pant Suit Set for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

We were thrilled to spot this Aro Lora set on Amazon. Not only does it look extremely similar to Garner’s, but it costs just $40 — yes, that price includes both pieces! You get the blazer and the slim pants with this purchase. Add on a white top and black accessories to channel the Alias actress’ look. Easy!

Of course, you could also dress this set up with a sparkling cami and taller heels or a bodysuit and boots, or dress it down with a cropped graphic tee and sneakers. You can always mix and match the pieces as well. This set comes in so many colors, you may even want to grab a couple! Sticking with white? We’ll show you other sets from Amazon we also love below!

Get the Aro Lora Two-Piece Blazer and Pencil Pant Suit Set for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shop more white blazer sets we love:

Looking for something else? Shop more suiting and blazers here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: