Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Slay of the Day

Jennifer Garner Gleams in an All-White Ensemble — Get the Look

By
jennifer-garner-white-blazer-pant-set
Jennifer Garner at the 'Party Down' Season 3 FYC Screening Event in Los Angeles, California on June 3, 2023.Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Simple and clean! Jennifer Garner looked luminous in white as she posed on the pink carpet with her Party Down castmates on Saturday, June 3. The actress attended a screening event in Los Angeles for season 3 of the show, which premiered in February 2023 — about 13 years after its initial cancelation!

Garner donned a dressy but casual outfit to suit the event, wearing a white longline blazer with matching straight leg pants, adding on a black belt and kitten heels for contrast. It’s about that time we all start working more white back into our wardrobe for summer, and this ensemble acted as the perfect dose of shopping inspiration for Us!

jennifer-garner-white-blazer-pant-set-1
Jennifer Garner at the ‘Party Down’ Season 3 FYC Screening Event in Los Angeles, California on June 3, 2023. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
See it!

Get the Aro Lora Two-Piece Blazer and Pencil Pant Suit Set for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

We were thrilled to spot this Aro Lora set on Amazon. Not only does it look extremely similar to Garner’s, but it costs just $40 — yes, that price includes both pieces! You get the blazer and the slim pants with this purchase. Add on a white top and black accessories to channel the Alias actress’ look. Easy!

Of course, you could also dress this set up with a sparkling cami and taller heels or a bodysuit and boots, or dress it down with a cropped graphic tee and sneakers. You can always mix and match the pieces as well. This set comes in so many colors, you may even want to grab a couple! Sticking with white? We’ll show you other sets from Amazon we also love below!

jennifer-garner-white-blazer-pant-set-party-down-cast
Ken Marino, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Jennifer Garner, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, Zoe Chao, Jane Lynch at the ‘Party Down’ Season 3 FYC Screening Event in Los Angeles, California on June 3, 2023. Faye Sadou/MediaPunch/Shutterstock
See it!

Get the Aro Lora Two-Piece Blazer and Pencil Pant Suit Set for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shop more white blazer sets we love:

Looking for something else? Shop more suiting and blazers here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

emmy-rossum-ruched-blue-dress

Bodycon Babe! Channel Emmy Rossum’s $2,200 Red Carpet Look for Just $45

Read article
amazon-zealsea-strawberry-nose-pore-strip-kit

Strawberry Nose? This 3-Step Pore Kit Is Dissolving Blackheads — 20% Off!

Read article
best-self-tanners

Best Self Tanners for Beginners and Pale Skin

Read article

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Related Stories