Bodycon Babe! Channel Emmy Rossum’s $2,200 Red Carpet Look for Just $45

Beautiful in blue! Emmy Rossum was the epitome of timeless glamour as she arrived at the premiere of Apple TV+’s The Crowded Room on Thursday, June 1. The miniseries, which will be available for streaming on June 9, has an all-star cast, including Rossum herself, Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried — who all posed together on the red carpet!

Rossum wore a blue Givenchy draped dress to the premiere, which sells for $2,200. It’s a fitted maxi with long sleeves, a high crew neckline and ruched fabric down the side, leading to a slit in the skirt. Gorgeous, but not so budget-friendly. This is the type of dress that would be universally flattering though — so you bet we found a look-alike for less!

Get the Floerns Solid Long-Sleeve Ruched Long Dress for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Floerns dress costs about 98% less than the glamorous Givenchy frock — and it’s even on Prime. It comes in a soft, dusty blue, and it has numerous other similarities to the Shameless actress’ dress. It has a similar high neckline, long sleeves, a fitted, maxi silhouette and that extremely flattering ruched side that will have your bodycon reservations floating away!

This dress will be stunning for parties like weddings when worn with heels and a red or perfectly pink lip, but you could also style it different ways — such as with heeled suede booties, bangle bracelets or an oversized blazer. When something this perfect is in your closet, you’re bound to find countless ways to wear it!

