Bodycon Babe! Channel Emmy Rossum’s $2,200 Red Carpet Look for Just $45

emmy-rossum-ruched-blue-dress
Emmy Rossum at the Apple TV+ 'The Crowded Room' Limited Series Premiere in New York on June 1, 2023.Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Beautiful in blue! Emmy Rossum was the epitome of timeless glamour as she arrived at the premiere of Apple TV+’s The Crowded Room on Thursday, June 1. The miniseries, which will be available for streaming on June 9, has an all-star cast, including Rossum herself, Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried — who all posed together on the red carpet!

Rossum wore a blue Givenchy draped dress to the premiere, which sells for $2,200. It’s a fitted maxi with long sleeves, a high crew neckline and ruched fabric down the side, leading to a slit in the skirt. Gorgeous, but not so budget-friendly. This is the type of dress that would be universally flattering though — so you bet we found a look-alike for less!

emmy-rossum-amanda-seyfried-tom-holland
Amanda Seyfried, Tom Holland and Emmy Rossum at theApple TV+ ‘The Crowded Room’ Limited Series Premiere in New York on June 1, 2023. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Get the Floerns Solid Long-Sleeve Ruched Long Dress for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Floerns dress costs about 98% less than the glamorous Givenchy frock — and it’s even on Prime. It comes in a soft, dusty blue, and it has numerous other similarities to the Shameless actress’ dress. It has a similar high neckline, long sleeves, a fitted, maxi silhouette and that extremely flattering ruched side that will have your bodycon reservations floating away!

This dress will be stunning for parties like weddings when worn with heels and a red or perfectly pink lip, but you could also style it different ways — such as with heeled suede booties, bangle bracelets or an oversized blazer. When something this perfect is in your closet, you’re bound to find countless ways to wear it!

emmy-rossum-ruched-blue-dress-1
Emmy Rossum at theApple TV+ ‘The Crowded Room’ Limited Series Premiere in New York on June 1, 2023. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Get the Floerns Solid Long-Sleeve Ruched Long Dress for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shop more ruched blue dresses we love:

Looking for something else? Discover other dresses on Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite finds below:

