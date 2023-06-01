This Baggy Romper Is the Comfiest Summer Essential Ever — 26% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Getting dressed in the summer should be easy, right? You don’t need to worry about coordinating numerous layers — you just want to keep things light, easy and carefree. No one talks about just how hard it is to be carefree though! The thing about ditching the outerwear and sweaters and scarves means that what’s left needs to be absolutely perfect.

There’s also the factor of making sure your outfit is going to keep you cool and comfy in the heat. You want something that not only makes getting dressed easy but keeps you feeling good in your outfit all day. But how about we stop talking about the difficulties of summer fashion and start offering you a solution instead?

This slouchy romper captured our hearts the moment we saw it. It’s made of a lightweight, sweatshirt-like material, the fabric consisting of 95% cotton and 5% spandex. This means it will be breathable and skin-friendly and have some nice stretch to it!

This romper has a racerback design with adjustable spaghetti straps, two big rectangle pockets and a wide, deep V-neckline. There are dropped armholes too, which means the sides of your bra or top will be visible. We actually love this as an opportunity to add to our look!

Another reason this romper really caught our eye — apart from the sale price — was the fact that the shorts are nice and baggy. There’s no need to worry about the hems riding up your thighs or feeling too tight when you’re walking around or even sitting down!

This romper is available in nine colors, so whether you love rocking black even in warm weather or prefer some colorful pops, there are options for you. There are so many ways to wear this piece too. How about with a bandeau bralette, slip-on sandals and a straw hat? Or a sports bra and sneakers? You could and should wear it as a swimsuit cover-up as well!

This romper is baggy enough that it’s pregnancy-approved for growing baby bumps. When we said it would make getting dressed easy, we weren’t exaggerating. Grab it while it’s on sale to make your purchase that much sweeter!

