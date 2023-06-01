This Baggy Romper Is the Comfiest Summer Essential Ever — 26% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Getting dressed in the summer should be easy, right? You don’t need to worry about coordinating numerous layers — you just want to keep things light, easy and carefree. No one talks about just how hard it is to be carefree though! The thing about ditching the outerwear and sweaters and scarves means that what’s left needs to be absolutely perfect.
There’s also the factor of making sure your outfit is going to keep you cool and comfy in the heat. You want something that not only makes getting dressed easy but keeps you feeling good in your outfit all day. But how about we stop talking about the difficulties of summer fashion and start offering you a solution instead?
Seetaa Romper
Pros:
- Nine colors
- Adjustable straps
- No polyester
Cons:
- Can't go braless underneath
- Not too many reviews yet
This slouchy romper captured our hearts the moment we saw it. It’s made of a lightweight, sweatshirt-like material, the fabric consisting of 95% cotton and 5% spandex. This means it will be breathable and skin-friendly and have some nice stretch to it!
This romper has a racerback design with adjustable spaghetti straps, two big rectangle pockets and a wide, deep V-neckline. There are dropped armholes too, which means the sides of your bra or top will be visible. We actually love this as an opportunity to add to our look!
Another reason this romper really caught our eye — apart from the sale price — was the fact that the shorts are nice and baggy. There’s no need to worry about the hems riding up your thighs or feeling too tight when you’re walking around or even sitting down!
This romper is available in nine colors, so whether you love rocking black even in warm weather or prefer some colorful pops, there are options for you. There are so many ways to wear this piece too. How about with a bandeau bralette, slip-on sandals and a straw hat? Or a sports bra and sneakers? You could and should wear it as a swimsuit cover-up as well!
This romper is baggy enough that it’s pregnancy-approved for growing baby bumps. When we said it would make getting dressed easy, we weren’t exaggerating. Grab it while it’s on sale to make your purchase that much sweeter!
Not your style? Shop more from Seetaa here and explore other jumpsuits, rompers and overalls here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Still shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!