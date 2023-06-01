These Lace-Up Loafers Have 100K+ Reviews and Are Going Viral on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Looking for your new go-to summer shoe? Sandals are great for when you’re hanging out at the pool or sun-bathing at the beach, but when you’re on the go, something like a comfy sneaker is essential. But it’s hot, right? You’ll need something breathable — and something with phenomenal comfort to keep you going on sightseeing tours and amusement park trips.
That being said, you might not want to spring for the first athletic shoe you see. You’ll likely want something you can dress up a little too — something you won’t feel weird about wearing at a nice restaurant. Can we really have all of the above? You bet — and in so many different colorways!
Hey Dude Wendy Lace-Up Loafer
Pros:
- Available in 80 colorways
- Over 119,000 reviews
- Removable insole
Cons:
- No half sizes
- Some colorways cost more than others
This wildly popular Wendy shoe is part sneaker, part loafer and pure genius. It has a breathable cotton upper and is incredibly lightweight and mind-bogglingly flexible. This makes it great for packing in a small suitcase — you’ll definitely want a pair on your next trip! One shopper even said they wore theirs for four days at Disneyland with no complaints!
This Wendy loafer also has a removable memory foam insole, offering amazing cushioning and sweat and odor control, and a textured outsole for traction. And don’t forget about the laces! You’ll notice that you don’t need to actually tie them, as they’re elasticized and set in place. This way, you get the laced-up look without the bother of actually having to tie and untie your shoes. No worrying about laces coming undone while you’re out either!
This round-toe shoe continues to impress Us by being machine-washable and coming in so many colors and patterns. 80 is practically unheard of! Stick with an elevated classic like Sparkling Gold or go for something fierce like Cheetah Grey. You can see them all via the dropdown list on the Amazon page!
For a casual hangout with friends, you could wear these shoes with a crop top and denim shorts, or maybe a flowy romper and a dad hat. Need to look a little nicer for a dinner or event? Wear a pair with flowy linen pants and a collard blouse or with a slip dress and a kimono-style cardigan. You’ll quickly find that they’ll go with just about anything in your closet!
Not your style? Shop more from Hey Dude here and explore other loafer and slip-on styles here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
