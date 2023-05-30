15 Post-Memorial Day Deals You Can Still Grab — If You Hurry

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
So, Memorial Day is officially over. Didn’t have time to take advantage of any shopping deals between barbecues and napping on pool floats? Understandable! You deserve to get some shopping done too — which is why we’re here to help.
Below, we’ve rounded up 15 deals you can still grab — even though Memorial Day is over. Grab fashion, beauty, home and tech finds for less, and make sure to shop fast!
Mario Badescu Silver Powder
An absolute powerhouse for oily skin. Goodbye, blackheads!
Automet Flowy Summer Shorts
For when you want to ditch the denim!
Open Edit Finley Slide Sandal
Adjustable straps!
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum
A cleaner home — with less effort!
Sunday II Sunday Revive Me Daily Moisturizing Spray
A pick-me-up for your hair and scalp!
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
A number one bestseller!
Foundstone Gwen 46″ Console Table
Wayfair’s official Memorial Day deals are still on…for now!
Dokotoo Ruffle Long-Sleeve Mini Dress
This dress looks amazing on everybody!
LSA Utility Set of 2 Highball Glasses
These could even level up a glass of water!
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
We could never pass over a great AirPods deal!
Shade & Shore Cross Front Halter One-Piece Swimsuit
Cute and cheeky!
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler
The ultimate water bottle of the modern era!
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Use code SUN to save!
Auraglow Teeth Whitening Kit
You may see results in 30 minutes!
By Anthropologie Waffle Wrap Dress
Comfy and chic!
Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite products below:
