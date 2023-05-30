Cancel OK
15 Post-Memorial Day Deals You Can Still Grab — If You Hurry

By
post-memorial-day-deals
Products still on sale after Memorial Day.Amazon/Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

So, Memorial Day is officially over. Didn’t have time to take advantage of any shopping deals between barbecues and napping on pool floats? Understandable! You deserve to get some shopping done too — which is why we’re here to help.

Below, we’ve rounded up 15 deals you can still grab — even though Memorial Day is over. Grab fashion, beauty, home and tech finds for less, and make sure to shop fast!

Mario Badescu Silver Powder

post-memorial-day-deals-amazon-mario-badescu-silver-powder
Amazon

An absolute powerhouse for oily skin. Goodbye, blackheads!

Was $12On Sale: $9You Save 25%
See it!

Automet Flowy Summer Shorts

post-memorial-day-deals-amazon-shorts
Amazon

For when you want to ditch the denim!

Was $30On Sale: $25You Save 17%
See it!

Open Edit Finley Slide Sandal

post-memorial-day-deals-nordstrom-open-edit-sandal
Nordstrom

Adjustable straps!

Was $70On Sale: $42You Save 40%
See it!

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum

post-memorial-day-deals-amazon-irobot-roomba
Amazon

A cleaner home — with less effort!

Was $350On Sale: $249You Save 29%
See it!

 

Sunday II Sunday Revive Me Daily Moisturizing Spray

post-memorial-day-deals-target-sunday-hair-spray
Target

A pick-me-up for your hair and scalp!

Was $31On Sale: $23You Save 26%
See it!

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

post-memorial-day-deals-amazon-instant-pot
Amazon

A number one bestseller!

Was $100On Sale: $89You Save 11%
See it!

Foundstone Gwen 46″ Console Table

post-memorial-day-deals-wayfair-console-table
Wayfair

Wayfair’s official Memorial Day deals are still on…for now!

Was $415On Sale: $125You Save 70%
See it!

Dokotoo Ruffle Long-Sleeve Mini Dress

post-memorial-day-deals-amazon-dokotoo-dress
Amazon

This dress looks amazing on everybody!

Was $52On Sale: $41You Save 21%
See it!

LSA Utility Set of 2 Highball Glasses

post-memorial-day-deals-nordstrom-highball-glasses
Nordstrom

These could even level up a glass of water!

Was $60On Sale: $36You Save 40%
See it!

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

post-memorial-day-deals-amazon-airpods
Amazon

We could never pass over a great AirPods deal!

Was $129On Sale: $99You Save 23%
See it!

Shade & Shore Cross Front Halter One-Piece Swimsuit

post-memorial-day-deals-target-swimsuit
Target

Cute and cheeky!

Was $40On Sale: $30You Save 25%
See it!

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

post-memorial-day-deals-amazon-stanley-cup
Amazon

The ultimate water bottle of the modern era!

Was $70On Sale: $50You Save 29%
See it!

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

post-memorial-day-deals-dermstore-peter-thomas-roth-eye-patches
Dermstore

Use code SUN to save!

Was $55On Sale: $44You Save 20%
See it!

Auraglow Teeth Whitening Kit

post-memorial-day-deals-amazon-auraglow-teeth-whitening
Amazon

You may see results in 30 minutes!

Was $60On Sale: $50You Save 17%
See it!

By Anthropologie Waffle Wrap Dress

post-memorial-day-deals-anthropologie-dress
Anthropologie

Comfy and chic!

Was $148On Sale: $50You Save 66%
See it!

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!