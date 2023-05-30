21% Off! This ‘Cloud Whip’ Cream Could Lead to ‘Cloudless Skin’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Skincare trends come and go. Through the years, we’ve obsessed over matte skin, glass skin, honey skin, mochi skin, glazed skin and more. Unfortunately, we’d usually describe ourselves as having crater skin, murky skin, bumpy skin or mummy skin. These names don’t sound as cute as the others — and they definitely don’t look as cute.

While some years we might want dewier skin and others we might steer towards matte, ultimately, what we all really want is cloudless skin. It’s a timeless goal. If your complexion is cloudy or overcast, we have the product to help clear the gloom away!

Cloudless skin essentially refers to extremely clear, bright, healthy skin. It’s skin that’s free of dark spots, blemishes and scars, minimizing the appearance of pores, smoothing out rough texture and soothing irritation. It looks almost impossibly pure — and it will always be beautiful. One big reason our skin can’t find this clarity? Pollution!

This Eight Saints Cloud Whip anti-wrinkle cream is designed to block pollution, brightening skin and delivering dewy hydration. It’s packed with antioxidants, formulated to fight against free radicals, fade sun spots and prevent discoloration. We can thank the vitamin C for its role in combatting environmental damage from car exhaust, pollen and other microscopic nasties in the air. It’s great for addressing redness and inflammation too, allowing your true tone to shine through!

This moisturizer also calls upon MSM, a natural form of organic sulfur compound, to help form connective tissue in the skin. Want to lighten dark spots and fade scars from acne, eczema and wounds? This collagen-supporting ingredient is a must! Don’t forget about the jojoba oil in the mix too, adding extra moisture for a plump youthfulness!

In a clinical consumer questionnaire, four out of five testers agreed that after four weeks of using this Cloud Whip cream, their skin showed reduced redness, smoother texture and an improvement in dullness!

This USA-made moisturizer is a cruelty-free clean beauty pick. Score! Everything from Eight Saints is! The brand avoids all synthetics and toxins in its products, opting for natural ingredients. The Amazon page even has a full list of ingredients the brand never uses. Scroll down the page to see after you add this pick to your shopping cart!

