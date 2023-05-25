This Firming Face Mask Gives You a Natural Tan in Just 30 Minutes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Confession: We have extensive experience with pretty much every type of self tanner on the market. Seriously! From mists to mousses, and gradual lotions to body butters, we’ve tried it all. But this statement was only true until today when we discovered a new type of tanner which could be a certified game-changer. Here’s the kicker — it’s a face mask!

Yes, self-tanning face masks apparently exist, and this one from James Read is a true original. Not only does it give your skin a natural glow in just 30 minutes, but it also provides your complexion with a slew of other impressive benefits.

Get the James Read Express Glow Mask Face for $69 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 23, 2023, but are subject to change.

This “express” face mask clearly lives up to its namesake. We would normally mask for about 30 minutes regardless, but with this option, you’ll get more than one skin-nourishing effect to elevate your complexion across multiple fronts. Aside from the sun-kissed glow which develops, it’s also an intensive moisturizing treatment. It gives your complexion an extra hydrated glow that makes you look fresh and dewy. In case you’ve been on a TikTok break, be aware that dewy skin is oh-so-in right now.

And on top of that, this mask also acts as a skin-firming treatment meant to boost a youthful appearance. All three of these benefits are our top goals when we shop for skincare products, but here, it’s all in one convenient package! You can also keep the mask on for longer or use it multiple days in a row if you want to deepen your tan.

We think this face mask will come in handy if you have a party you’re prepping for and realize you didn’t use self tanner on your face. Instead of reaching for your regular moisturizer or a different mask at the end of your skincare prep, use this product instead to accomplish the entire to-do list. When it’s crunch time and you want to nourish your skin and give yourself a glow fast, this mask will come to the rescue!

