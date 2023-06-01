Olivia Wilde Puts Plum Leggings on the Map — Shop Our Pick for 89% Less

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Leggings forever! We all stock our dressers with as many pairs of leggings as possible — and this tradition is not lost on Olivia Wilde. The Don’t Worry Darling director has certainly been spotted in black leggings before, but she isn’t afraid to try out some unexpected colors here and there.

Wilde was seen leaving the gym on Wednesday, May 31, in Los Angeles. She wore an oversized crew-neck sweatshirt, Adidas sneakers and a pair of Alo Yoga Airlift Leggings in the Dark Plum colorway. She’s been seen wearing the same pair multiple times in the past month! They’re an amazing pick — but they’re $128 and only available in sizes XXS-L. It was necessary that we find a more affordable brand with a similar shade, stat!

Get the Leggings Depot High-Waist Leggings for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

Want to create your own aubergine moment? It’s such a fantastic way to do color without going super bright. Luckily, these Leggings Depot leggings come in just about every shade under the sun, including a perfect purple. They’re also nearly 90% less than Wilde’s pair! They have tens of thousands of reviews too, and an inclusive size range. There are four sizes, but each covers a range, and there are options up to 5X. Find the size chart in the Amazon photos!

These leggings, which are available in full length or capri, have a heavy focus on comfort, featuring buttery-soft fabric and a stretchy one-inch waistband that won’t squeeze you too tight. The fabric is opaque too! Wear these leggings for yoga or weightlifting or simply for lounging around the house!

Get the Leggings Depot High-Waist Leggings for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shop more purple leggings we love:

Looking for something else? Explore more leggings here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: