Jessica Chastain Shines in a Classic White Button-Up Shirt

Brilliant basics! Jessica Chastain is known for rocking some of the world’s beautiful gowns when it comes to award shows, but she clearly knows her way around a simple staple piece too — one we can all wear.

The George & Tammy actress appeared on the Today show on Tuesday, May 30, and we immediately zeroed in on the top she was wearing. While we adored her blue blazer and wide-leg pantsuit set (so sophisticated!), it was her partially unbuttoned white shirt that had our shopping senses tingling. It looked like it had a nice, silky flow to it — and we instantly decided to find something similar on Amazon!

Get the Chigant Satin Button-Up Blouse for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 31, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Chigant shirt from Amazon is a lightweight satin button-up with a similar look to Chastain’s garment, complete with a classic collar and button cuffs. It’s long enough to tuck into your bottoms just like the Academy Award winner, but you can totally leave it untucked too — over leggings for a comfy-chic vibe or with culottes and mules for a city fashionista look!

It’s widely known that a white shirt is the epitome of versatility, and this is no exception. Dress it up, dress it down, take it anywhere and everywhere. This Chigant shirt also comes in 16 other colors, so you could always grab a few to suit a variety of ensembles!

