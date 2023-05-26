Get the Look of Princess Kate’s $120 Pearl Belt for Just $12

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Royal style! Princess Kate is an unstoppable force in fashion — even when it comes to smaller accessories. Whether she’s attending official events or out playing with her kids, we know we’ll always be left with some inspiration for our personal shopping list.

Of course, the Princess of Wales has access to expensive designer pieces, while we tend to shop on more of a budget. And that’s okay, because we just need an Amazon account and $12 to grab an absolutely gorgeous belt like the one she wore on Thursday, May 25!

Get the Allegra K Pearl Adjustable Belt for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

Kate visited The Foundling Museum in London, meeting with foster and adoptive parents, as well as those with lived experience of the care system. She wore a matching pink Alexander McQueen suit, plus a Camilla Elphick Pearl White Belt. We loved how the belt perfected the look — but it’s $120 and only available for pre-order right now.

And so, we went shopping. We hit the jackpot with this Allegra K belt! This belt is made of a white faux leather to replicate Kate’s for less, and it has an extremely similar belt buckle featuring white, pearlescent beads. Like its more expensive counterpart, it even has similar golden settings, creating a halo effect around each pearl!

This belt also comes in pink, brown, black and red, though white is the way to go to channel the stylish royal. We’ll also show you more belts we love below!

Shop more pearl-accented belts we love:

