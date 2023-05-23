Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s official: Kendall Jenner just showed Us exactly how to kick our hoodie game up a notch for spring. She went lighter, shorter and completely cuter with the cropped hoodie she just wore — and we had to recreate the look ASAP!

Timeless! Just as canvas sneakers, denim jackets and white T-shirts will never go out of style, a hoodie is always going to be a go-to in your closet. In the winter, you might reach for a heavy, oversized sweatshirt, but now that the weather has warmed up, it’s time to switch to a different variation that won’t cause overheating.

Was $29 On Sale: $27 You Save 7% See it!

Jenner was spotted running errands in West Hollywood on Monday, May 22 while rocking the most adorable off-duty outfit. The Kardashians star donned a cropped, zip-up grey hoodie, high-rise black leggings, white sneakers and Nike socks. We all own a pair of high-rise black leggings already (check these out if you need a refresh) — but how about the hoodie? We found one just like it on Amazon!

Like Jenner’s, this Milanpavilion zip-up comes in a light grey and has a cropped, banded hem. They both have kangaroo pockets as well — and obviously a hood! It’s a perfect look-alike, in our opinion, and it comes in at a wildly affordable price point. Plus, it has so many reviews with high ratings!

This hoodie will be great for running errands like Jenner — or working out, lounging, hanging out, etc. Basically, you can’t lose with this staple in your wardrobe. Want more like it — or something a little different? Check out more of our top picks below!

Was $29 On Sale: $27 You Save 7% See it!

Shop more cropped grey sweatshirts we love:

Looking for something else? Explore more sweatshirts here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite product finds below: