Princess Kate Wows in Emerald Green — Channel Her Look for 99% Less

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

She’s done it again! In life, there are constants. The sun rises in the morning, the moon comes out at night and Princess Kate is always going to wear something fabulous. It’s not an opinion so much as it is a continuous truth. Every week, we know we can count on the Princess of Wales to step out in something that will wow Us.

So, as expected, when the royal visited the Anna Freud Centre on Thursday, May 18, we were left inspired. Kate wore a $3,620 Suzannah London dress for her visit to the children’s charity in London, U.K., which provides training and support for child mental health services. The emerald green number was breathtaking, and so we obviously had to recreate the look!

Get the GownTown 1950s Vintage Tea Dress With Pockets for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

Kate’s dress was heavily vintage-inspired, featuring a collar, buttons, short sleeves and a flowy, midi-length hem. It took a little searching, but we were more than satisfied when we landed on this GownTown dress. It’s a great alternative with so many similar features — plus added pockets! — and it literally costs about 1% of the price of its designer counterpart. Of course, it also comes in the perfect shade of emerald green!

While the green is a lovely color for this time of year, this dress is available in other haute hues as well on the same Amazon page. If you’re majorly feeling this green moment though, we’ll show you more of our current similar favorites below!

Get the GownTown 1950s Vintage Tea Dress With Pockets for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shop more emerald green dresses we love:

Looking for something else? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite finds below;