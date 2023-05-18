Katie Holmes Finds a New Way to Slay a Printed Spring Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Does anyone do it better than Katie Holmes? Movies, TV, theater … and, of course, fashion! The multi-talented actress just happens to be one of our biggest inspirations when it comes to creating the wardrobe of our dreams. Whether she’s on the red carpet or being photographed on the streets of New York City, we know we’re always going to be impressed.

To no one’s surprise, many of Holmes’ most stylish pieces are designer, making them a bit too expensive if we’re not in a full-on splurge mode. That’s why we tend to view them as a jump-off point. If we search just far enough, we know we’ll find something similar we’ll love with a much nicer price!

Get the Zattcas Puff-Sleeve Boho Smocked Tiered Midi Dress for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

Holmes was spotted out and about in the Big Apple on Monday, May 15, wearing ultra-trendy Adidas Samba sneakers (good luck getting your hands on those bad boys!) and the Yuliana Dress by Sézane, a pretty but pricy pick that will cost you $220. It’s a patchwork midi dress featuring dainty, ditsy florals of varying colors, diamond shapes and more.

We searched until we found a frock with a similar look and feel and, most importantly, the same boho-chic vibe. We didn’t want just any run-of-the-mill floral print. We wanted a dress like Holmes’ that challenged the status quo for spring. We found a bunch of picks we’ll list out below, but this tiered Zattcas dress was the main attraction. The abstract botanical print is, simply, chef’s kiss!

Get the Zattcas Puff-Sleeve Boho Smocked Tiered Midi Dress for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

