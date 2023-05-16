Lovely in Lavender! Rachel Brosnahan Inspires Us With Her Spring Blazer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Stunning for spring! It’s the perfect time of year for pastels and happy pops of color, but actually incorporating them into our wardrobe can be a challenge. It can feel like a risk, especially without the proper outfit inspiration — and even when we find a piece we love, price and availability can cause unavoidable issues.

This is often the situation with celebrity fashion. We see an outfit that sends our hearts aflutter and while we want to fit in among the stars, we’re usually left stargazing instead. Take Rachel Brosnahan, for example. After we saw her looking pretty in purple, we needed a lavender blazer of our own — stat!

Get the Merokeety Blazer for just $52 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 16, 2023, but are subject to change.

Brosnahan appeared on The View on Monday, May 15, to promote the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the Emmy Award-winning television show she has starred on since 2017. She wore a lavender purple blazer (with matching pants), and the look was serving serious spring style. We quickly found her actual blazer, which is the perpetually popular Veronica Beard Miller Dickey Jacket. While Veronica Beard is one of our favorite brands and the piece is indisputably gorgeous, the $698 price tag and limited sizing currently available were a bit disheartening.

We immensely perked up, however, when we found this Merokeety blazer on Amazon. It costs about 92% less than the original option Brosnahan wore, comes in a beautiful lavender shade and even has great ratings from reviewers. Like the Dead for a Dollar actress’ jacket, this Merokeety version also has notched lapels and side pockets. It also has a boyfriend fit, which is perfect for current trends. Did we mention it comes in other amazing colors for the season too? Let’s get shopping!

