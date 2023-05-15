Jennifer Lopez Has Cemented Gradient Sunglasses as a 2023 Style Trend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sun’s out, sunnies out! While we wear sunglasses pretty much year round, they’re absolute essentials for spring and summer. The days are getting longer and the sun is getting stronger, so we want to make sure we never leave home without some eye protection. Obviously, we want that eye protection to be super stylish too!

When it comes to fashion inspiration, Jennifer Lopez has been an idol for decades — so it only makes sense to look to her for the hottest eyewear trends of the moment. The Mother star has made it clear what type of sunglasses she’s feeling this year — and we’re here to help you get the look!

Was $30 On Sale: $18 You Save 40% See it!

Lopez most recently wore her pair of Chloé Ulys sunglasses on May 4, spotted outside of The View in New York, though she’s been photographed wearing them numerous times since the year began. These sunglasses, which aren’t easy to find in stock, sell for $495 — and even on sale, you likely won’t find a pair for under $300. We knew we needed to find something seriously similar for less, and we knew we needed to find it before summer, at least. And so we did!

These The Fresh Classic Sunglasses have great reviews, are on Amazon Prime and are on currently sale for under $20. Like J. Lo’s, they have metal aviator frames with a brow bar, nose pads and gradient lenses that fade from a soft blue to a coral red. They come in a few other colorways too, but this one is our pick for most closely channeling the Love Don’t Cost a Thing songstress!

Was $30 On Sale: $18 You Save 40% See it!

Shop other similar aviator sunglasses we love:

See even more sunglasses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: